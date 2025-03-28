They're in the money as 22 groups share Falkirk Council's Community Choices funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 20 local projects have secured funding to help improve their communities and for all the people living in them.

The latest round of Community Choices saw over 6100 votes cast across all nine Falkirk Council wards, helping 22 of the 57 community groups who applied sharing in just over £100,000.

This was the fifth tranche of funding from Community Choices, a participatory budgeting programme delivered by Falkirk Council, giving local people a democratic way to have a direct say in how public money is invested in community-led projects.

Since launching in 2020, more than £3.4 million has been allocated through the initiative, helping community groups across the district deliver 160 projects that have made a real difference in their communities.

Go Youth Trust youth workers and young people completing the King's Trust employability programme celebrate securing a grant. Pic: Contributed

Congratulating those who successfully encouraged enough people to vote in favour of their projects, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council, said: “This round of Community Choices has shown just how creative and committed local groups are. From big social media pushes to personal conversations in the community, the effort to encourage people to vote has been nothing short of inspiring.

"I want to thank every group that applied and every person who took the time to vote – this programme continues to prove that when communities lead, great things can happen.”

One of those who was received funding is the Go Youth Trust which is creating a youth hub and skills academy in the town centre.

From a dilapidated discount furniture store in Falkirk it is providing over 800 young people from Falkirk, Grangemouth, and Denny with a safe space to meet, relax, learn life skills, and access mentoring and employability support.

Polmont Community Hub volunteers Lyssa Yates and Claire Hartley with Monty, the Hub's mascot. Pic: Contributed

Thanks to a £4848 Community Choices grant, they’ll also be able to enjoy something just as important – hot, nutritious meals. The funding will enable Go Youth Trust to install a much-needed kitchen, essential for storing, preparing, and cooking food.

For many of the young people the trust supports, food insecurity, isolation, and mental health challenges are daily realities. Learning to cook and share meals isn’t just about nourishment - it’s about confidence, independence, and belonging.

Mark Wood, head of operations at Go Youth Trust, said: “Food plays a vital role in bringing young people together, creating a relaxed and inclusive space for connection, conversation, and community building.

"Sharing a meal fosters a sense of belonging, breaks down barriers, and encourages engagement in youth work activities. It provides opportunities for learning, cultural exchange, and the development of life skills, making it a powerful tool for relationship-building and personal growth.

“We want to thank everyone who voted for our project. Whether in person or online, your support will help make a lasting impact in the lives of so many young people."

While trimming your toenails is something many of us take for granted, but for others it’s an activity they’re no longer able to do themselves.

From physical limitations that make it difficult to bend down or handle clippers safely, to poor eyesight or reduced co-ordination, what once seemed a simple task can become almost impossible.

When left unchecked, overgrown toenails can lead to infection, pain, and mobility issues, making walking difficult and increasing the risk of falls. It can even stop some from going out altogether.

To help tackle this growing need, Polmont Community Hub has teamed up with Braveheart’s Top Toes Foot Clinic to offer accessible footcare right in the heart of Polmont.

The two organisations are working together to recruit and support volunteers, with Braveheart providing training and the Hub offering a space that will soon be transformed thanks to a £4980 Community Choices grant.

The grant will allow the Hub to redecorate an underused changing room in the former Greenpark Community Centre and install new lighting, helping to create a welcoming, dedicated clinic where people can access the footcare that they need.

Outside of clinic times, the transformed changing room will remain a flexible space for the wider community to use – from dancers in their 90s to baby and toddler music groups from across the Braes area and beyond!

Claire Hartley, a volunteer working closely with the project, said: “We all know how important it is to stay active as we get older, but when something as small as overgrown toenails starts to cause pain and mobility problems, it can really affect your quality of life. Personal experience with a family member has shown me the importance of regular contact with someone who understands about footcare.

“The clinic means people won’t have to wait months to be seen by the NHS or pay for private care as they'll have access to a safe, friendly service right on their doorstep. It also means they are monitored and not left unchecked or without guidance should there be changes.

“We are very grateful to everyone who voted for our project. Your votes will help us turn an underused space into something that will make a genuine difference in people’s lives."

The full list of successful grants:

Bo’ness and Blackness: Bo'ness Car 4U, £5000, Cancer Patient Care transport service; Newton Park Association, £4600, Medical / First Aid Facility; and The Tuesday Club, £3000, Dementia Sufferers participation in memory reminiscing.

Grangemouth: Equi-Power,£3480, Outdoor Education Opportunities with horses; Galaxy Foundation £5000, Sport for All; and Sealock Infinity, £5000, Community Café.

Denny and Banknock: Dennyloanhead Community Hall, £4955, Budget Taste & Cook Sessions; and Banknock Community Hall, £3652, Public Address and Security.

Carse, Kinnaird and Tryst: Dobbie Hall Trust, £5000 Cinema showings for vulnerable groups; and KLSB, £4950, Stenhousemuir Winter Festival.

Bonnybridge and Larbert: Pause and Breathe, £5000, Gardening for Wellbeing; and Bonnybridge Community Hub, £4683, Fitness and Wellbeing.

Falkirk North: Westfield Park Community Centre, £4950, Community mural, fence and roof repairs; Friends of Forth Valley First Responders, £4942, Spares for Public Access Defibrillators; and Freedom of Mind Community Choir, £2611, Spreading joy in Falkirk North.

Falkirk South: Go Youth Trust, £4848, Youth Hub / Youth Skills Academy Kitchen; Scottish Seniors Computer Clubs, £3487, IT for Falkirk Seniors; and Enable Falkirk, £5000, Awakening outdoor Family Festival for people with disabilities.

Lower Braes: Polmont Community Hub,£4980, Changing room conversion; and Polmont Together, £5000, Polmont Together community projects.

Upper Braes: Shieldhill Welfare Hall, £4925, Flooring & Decor Upgrade; and Maddiston Community Hub, £5000, Community Café upgrade.

