The Scottish council proposing an 'eye-watering' 13.7% tax hike that would be the biggest imposed

The level of planned rise in council tax comes after decisions made by the authorities in Edinburgh and Glasgow

Residents in Falkirk could face an “eye-watering” 13.7 per cent increase in council tax if the SNP administration has its proposal agreed.

The rise would be the biggest imposed in Scotland so far – and goes against First Minister John Swinney’s demand that increases are kept “the lower, the better”.

Falkirk Council’s budget papers were published last week ahead of the decision meeting on March 6.

However, while the local authority set out a plan to raise an additional £10.8 million in its budget, it failed to spell out what the administration was proposing – a 13.7 per cent rise from April.

It said the bill for a Band D home would jump from £1,364 to £1,551, leaving people to do the sums themselves.

If agreed, the bill for the most expensive houses in the district would rise to around £3,800.

The report states that despite budgeting for a 7 per cent rise, this would not be enough as the council needs to “improve its financial position”.

While the actual funding councils are receiving has increased this year, there are also significant rises in costs, including pay awards, with the rise in employers’ National Insurance contributions also having an impact.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison has already said the additional £144 million funding for councils to help them meet the increased National Insurance contributions could help avoid “inflation busting increases” in council tax.

Officers say that historically, Falkirk Council has had a low level of council tax compared to the Scottish average.

In 2024/25, Falkirk had the eighth lowest council tax out of Scotland’s 32 local authorities, despite the fact that it has the 11th highest population in and the 13th highest proportion of population living in deprived areas.

However, residents living in the area are also facing an increase in fees and cuts to council services.

To generate additional income, officers are suggesting price increases, including a potential 10 per cent increase in parking charges,17 per cent rise in brown bin collection fees, and an 11 per cent increase in school meal prices.

Amanda Templeman, chief finance officer, said: "The financial challenges ahead remain very difficult and there are no easy choices. Officers have put forward a range of options to help councillors make informed decisions, but it will be up to elected members to decide the best way forward on March 6.

"Raising council tax, increasing service charges and cutting spending all come with difficult consequences. We recognise that these decisions will impact residents and services, and that’s why it’s important for councillors to consider all available options before making a final decision.

"Fundamentally the council is spending substantially more than the income that it receives, and this must be fixed."

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “We currently have an administration proposal of a 13.7 per cent increase. However, the final decision will be made by the council at its budget meeting on March 6.”

Last week East Lothian, Scottish Borders and North Lanarkshire approved 10 per cent rises, with Edinburgh agreeing 8 per cent, Fife 8.2 per cent and Glasgow 7.5 per cent.