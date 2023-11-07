Tests for legionella bacteria in Falkirk Council buildings 'unacceptable'

Tests to keep the deadly legionella bacteria out of public water in Falkirk Council buildings have been described as “unacceptable”.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An internal audit in June found serious shortcomings in procedures for a sample of five properties, leaving the service with a “no assurance” rating.

It flagged: inconsistent checking and reporting regimes; a lack of training of premises staff; poor escalation of reporting where temperature checks highlighted results outwith expected parameters; and inconsistency of checking pre-planned maintenance tasks carried out by contractors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council had previously experienced major problems reopening schools and nurseries after legionella – which can lead to Legionnaire’s disease – was found in them after lockdown closures.

The findings were discussed by Falkirk Council's audit committee. (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Following that, members were told that the council had learned lessons and assured new procedures had been put in place. However, the June audit made it clear that there were still several problems.

“These findings were, in short, unacceptable,” said Paul Kettrick, Head of Invest Falkirk.

The results of the audit were revealed to the Audit Committee in September and members asked for a report this month to see how the action plan was progressing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, Paul Kettrick told the Audit Committee the council’s position with regard to legionella and water quality was “unacceptable” – although he reassured members that “huge advances are being made” to deal with the problem.

He acknowledged that different services with different approaches to managing properties led to “a lack of clarity and miscommunication”. But, he added: “This is changing”.

A new Property Compliance Team is now being recruited to manage the council’s property assets, which will include a dedicated Environmental Quality Officer (Water and Air). The job is currently being advertised and it is hoped someone will be in post in the new year.

Responsibility for regular checks will remain with property managers and the review has identified a need for better training for all responsible staff, which will be mandatory.