A meeting of the council’s performance committee heard about the figures, which back up anecdotal evidence already discussed in the Livingston chambers.

The executive councillor for the environment, councillor Tom Conn told a previous council meeting: “This is a work in progress.”

In a report to the performance committee, Joe Murray, the council’s projects and systems manager, said: “Within operational services, waste services received 153 complaints, which is an increase of 114 when compared to the equivalent quarter in the previous year. The majority of these complaints (85) were related to the community recycling centres.

Number of slots has increased at Linlithgow centre, where staff were also praised for their work.

“A number of customers expressed their dissatisfaction with the move to the online booking system.”

Other areas of complaint in waste operations related to bin collection, contamination and presentation issues.

The other area of council operations which saw a large number of complaints included standards of service and policy, which covers the changes to the opening times of the community recycling centres. They moved to restricted opening times in October last year.

At the March executive meeting, councillors were keen to point out staff had welcomed the move to the booking system, in spite of rude and aggressive behaviour by some members of the public.

Councillor Janet Campbell, the SNP group leader asked Jim Jack, head of the waste operations service if a review of opening hours at the Broxburn site might be considered given the very high usage on the days it was open.

Mr Jack said all sites were being monitored and the issue at Broxburn had been a number of no-shows – when bookings were not fulfilled.

“We’re doing work to try to make sure that those who have booked are reminded that they can very quickly cancel their appointment so that they can be offered to others,” Mr Jack told the meeting.

Councillor Carl John said: “I’m a frequent user of Oakbank and I want to say how helpful staff at Oakbank are and how tidy and clean they keep the site. They’re doing a great job.”

Councillor Campbell said: “I’ve also found staff go above and beyond in my opinion. The complaints coming to councillors are that the booking system is a bit clunky to use. It is difficult to cancel once the booking is made.”

Councillor Sally Pattle said: “Thanks for increasing the number of slots in Linlithgow. I very much hope that consideration can be given to stretching the opening hours – there’s obviously a need there.”

Councillor Pauline Orr said: “Staff in Linlithgow say that cancellations have actually reduced. The staff provide sterling service and it’s important that they do get recognised because they’ve had a real difficult time.”