Taxi fares frozen in West Lothian, despite opposition in the ranks
The decision followed a consultation among operators who were divided between backing an increase and those who thought it would hurt business.
Divisions remain within the trade, with some suggestions that fares need to rise similar to neighbouring Falkirk, by up to 10 per cent.
One operator said that keeping fares at the same level fixed in 2022 would mean drivers were “working for below minimum wage.”
There was also criticism of the council’s public consultation process, which was launched in January.
This week, the executive approved a motion by council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick which said: “Council Executive notes the consultation and representations received, and approves an unchanged fare table for metered hires between May 22, 2024 and November 21, 2025.”
There are 61 taxi licences in effect and 49 operators. Some hold more than one licence. Three bodies representing the trade met with licensing officers in January – West Lothian Taxi Owners Association, West Lothian Taxi and Private Hire Car Owners and Drivers Association and The Fellowship. Members of the first two voted to retain the current tariffs.
A total of 25 votes were cast for retention of current tariffs while seven votes were cast by members of The Fellowship in favour of rises.
The number of taxi operators has fallen drastically since the Covid lockdown. Strict government regulations regarding the types of access for disabled passengers also means taxi operators have to spend in excess of £50,000 for a suitable vehicle.