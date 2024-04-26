Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The decision followed a consultation among operators who were divided between backing an increase and those who thought it would hurt business.

Divisions remain within the trade, with some suggestions that fares need to rise similar to neighbouring Falkirk, by up to 10 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One operator said that keeping fares at the same level fixed in 2022 would mean drivers were “working for below minimum wage.”

Taxi fares in West Lothian will be frozen until November 2025.

There was also criticism of the council’s public consultation process, which was launched in January.

This week, the executive approved a motion by council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick which said: “Council Executive notes the consultation and representations received, and approves an unchanged fare table for metered hires between May 22, 2024 and November 21, 2025.”

There are 61 taxi licences in effect and 49 operators. Some hold more than one licence. Three bodies representing the trade met with licensing officers in January – West Lothian Taxi Owners Association, West Lothian Taxi and Private Hire Car Owners and Drivers Association and The Fellowship. Members of the first two voted to retain the current tariffs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 25 votes were cast for retention of current tariffs while seven votes were cast by members of The Fellowship in favour of rises.