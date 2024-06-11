Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An annual review of taxi fares in Falkirk is recommending that fares should not be increased this year.

Last year saw a hefty hike in fares and other charges in response to sharply rising costs for the trade.

But at a meeting of Falkirk Council‘s executive today (Tuesday), Councillor Stacey Devine, the SNP portfolio holder, said that after consulting the taxi drivers’ forum there was “no appetite” for any further increases this year.

The review looked at the rise in fuel prices and at information from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Taxi fares will not increase this year. Pic: File image

Its figures show that on May 20, 2024 diesel was, on average, 2p per litre more expensive and petrol 3p per litre higher than when the last tariff review was concluded in December 2023.

The figures also show that a typical price paid for comprehensive motor insurance in the first quarter of 2024 was £635, marking a one per cent increase on the previous quarter.

The wider taxi trade will have a chance to comment on the recommendation.