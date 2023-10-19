A group that took over a community hall say they have been let down by Falkirk Council after being left with a heating system that keeps failing.

Tamfourhill Community Hub was one of the first halls in Falkirk to be transferred from Falkirk Council to community ownership.

Over the years, the volunteers on the committee have organised a huge range of events for all ages, from parent and toddler classes and youth groups to coffee and chat for pensioners. The two halls are also available to hire privately for events and parties.

But since taking over the committee has had constant problems with the heating system, which has led to them having to cancel events and groups. It has also led to them losing lets, which they rely on financially to keep the centre running.

The volunteers running Tamfourhill Community Hub are unhappy at the lack of support from Falkirk Council during the handover process. Pic: Scott Louden

The committee say the heating should have been in full working order when the building was handed over. And they have urged the council to carry out the vital repair, as well as other outstanding work, as soon as possible.

Chairperson Laraine Sutherland said: “The heating system hasn’t been working correctly for several years. Each time it can be several weeks before it’s working again.

“It affects our ability to hold our parent and toddler classes and our youth provision. Our older generation have had to sit with coats on during activities or not attend at all.”

Laraine says that the broken heating system is just one example of how they have been let down by the council during the entire asset transfer process.

The transfer began pre-Covid and like everything else was paused during the height of the pandemic. But as things opened up again and began to move forward, the committee has been appalled at the lack of communication.

Laraine said: “No new business plan was submitted, no consideration into the changing climate financially. With one phone-call, no agreed days of entry and no notice, all support was pulled from the hub.

“The Tamfourhill community hub didn’t even know who their contracts were with, they never knew who their fuel suppliers where. No handover process had been completed – our committee was left scrambling in the dark trying to figure it all out.”

The group put in an official complaint about the asset transfer process but 18 months later there has still been no resolution and the heating and repairs to bathrooms are still outstanding.

Laraine said: “The lack of communication or answers from Falkirk Council has been appalling. Emails for resolution go unanswered and staff within Falkirk Council inform us they don’t know what decisions have been made. Several times we have been told we were the ‘guinea pigs’ and this won’t happen to others.

“What about our building? What about the effect the last 18 months has had on our community, our committee and hub?”

The financial situation before and after the pandemic had changed massively.

While they were told that gas and electricity would be an estimated £4-6000 a year, the actual costs have been over £24,000 for the year.

Laraine said: “Time and support should have been given to the hub to re-evaluate after Covid, assess the current climate and submit a new application and business plan.

“However it was a tick list to get a building off their books, with zero little consideration or support to the community and its effect.”

The hall also suffered financially with the recent decision by McGill’s bus company to drastically reduce the number of buses that go to Tamfourhill.

Laraine said: “Due to the inconsistent heating and the recent bus issues we have lost several lets – which then impacts on our business plan further and our ability to afford the rising costs.”

The hall’s plight was raised at a recent meeting of Falkirk Council’s executive by the local Labour councillor, Euan Stainbank.

He said: “The fantastic team who operate the Tamfourhill Community Hub team have my full support in finding a way to find a way through the ongoing issues with their heating system.

“The asset transfer process going forward must support the groups of volunteers who are organising to keep classes, events and services in their community.”

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “The council is committed to supporting communities become empowered and take on the management of properties. We recognise that historically the level of support available and internal processes involved for asset transfers were not ideal and we have made substantial improvements.

“These have included having dedicated officers available to support communities develop business cases, the provision of enabling funding and the provision of comprehensive property information.

“As has been widely reported as part of the council’s Strategic Property Review, there are community grants available to support communities develop business cases and a £6 million fund to enable works to support asset transfers.

“This funding is available to support matters such as property planned improvements and energy efficiency works.

“Officers from our Communities Team engaged with Tamfourhill Community Hub last year when alerted to the challenges being encountered and continue to be available to support the community.