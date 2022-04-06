Stenhousemuir stores can deliver alcohol with groceries

Usave in Ladeside Crescent will start selling alcohol after being granted a new premises licence by members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board yesterday (Wednesday).

Members heard that the “typical community store” has been refurbished inside and has good CCTV and an electronic point of sale register, as required.

The chiller cabinet will be padlocked, which is common in some areas of Glasgow, as an added security measure.

Alcohol will be delivered with groceries

It’s home delivery service will be offered using the Snappy Shopper app, which means no third party drivers are used.

Londis in 326 Main Street was also given permission to continue delivering alchohol as part of its home delivery service. as it has been doing throughout the pandemic.