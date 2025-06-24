Stenhousemuir parents want end to public right of way through primary school grounds

Concerned parents say their children face a school playground filled with dog fouling as inconsiderate owners don’t clear up after their pets.

Now they want Falkirk Council to close off a public right of way through the grounds of Stenhousemuir Primary School which they say is the root of the problem.

Members of the primary’s parent council say they believe it is the only school in the area which cannot close it’s gates to members of the public in the evenings and at weekends.

They recently organised a poster competition amongst pupils in an attempt to highlight the issue to dog walkers.

The posters are now around the school grounds but they say the school’s janitor still has to clear up the playground every morning before pupils enter.

Victoria Logan-Berg chairs the parent council and said there is also concerns that it allows strangers into the school ground.

She said: “We’ve been trying to deal with this issue for some time, but it’s very slow progress.

"We are trying to remove the public right of way through the school’s grounds to stop dogs being walked in the school playgrounds and strangers being on school grounds.

"We have been working with Councillor Laura Murtagh to try and get the council to move the right of way as we believe it's a safe guarding issue and also is causing a lot of problems with dog waste being left on the school grounds which is unhygienic and unsafe for the children. "

She said that the poster competition was highlighting the issue but parents feel the only way to deal with it properly is to close off the right of way.

Councillor Murtagh said it was a complicated issue and had been liaising with council officers to answer legal and practical questions on how to find a workable solution.

She added: “Issues over public rights of way and access are always complex and take a frustrating amount of time to progress, however I am hopeful that we will make further progress on this following meetings planned with council officers later this month.

"While it is important to balance the needs of the wider community, I share the concerns of parents, particularly around the issues of dog mess which can put the health and safety of children at risk.

"While the majority of dog owners are responsible, a small minority allow their dogs to run free and also foul in the area. It should not be the daily task of staff to fine comb a large area of grassland to ensure that children are safe when out playing.

“Outdoor learning is a critical part of school life and our children deserve to have access to spaces free of concerns about safety and security. Alternative public access routes are available when considering through routes and I think a workable compromise is achievable.

"I’ll continue to do everything possible to find a solution that prioritises children’s safety, while balancing the needs of the wider community.”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “The school has worked with parents and pupils to try and address the dog fouling issue and has run a poster competition that has been displayed in the playground.

“The problem is outwith school hours when irresponsible dog owners allow their animals to foul an area where they know children will play.

“The school janitor carries out a clean-up each morning before school starts.

“There remains a historic right of way so we are unable to prevent people using this when the school is open, however we recognise that the vast majority of those using the path are sensible and we thank them for their on-going co-operation.”