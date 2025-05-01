Start date for pavement parking fines in Falkirk area confirmed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A national ban on parking on pavements and across dropped kerbs will be enforced in Falkirk through fines of £100, starting on Monday, August 18, councillors agreed on Thursday.

Members of Falkirk Council’s executive, across the political spectrum, agreed that the fines should be enforced in a bid to make it easier for people in wheelchairs, parents with prams and the visually impaired to get about.

All Scottish councils were given the power to fine drivers for pavement parking, double parking and dropped kerb parking in December 2023, and Falkirk initially adopted a ‘soft approach’ to enforcement, issuing reminders rather than fines.

The penalty charge of £100, discounted to £50 if paid within 14 days, has been set nationally for all local authorities.

Parking on pavements will lead to a fine for Falkirk motorists this year from August 18. (Pic: Scott Louden)

If payment is not made within 28 days, a Charge Certificate is issued to the vehicle owner, and the penalty will increased to £150.

The legislation allows for local authorities to make some areas exempt and all 2,366 streets in the Falkirk area were assessed for this purpose, with 21 streets now being considered for exemption or mitigations. Where there are exemptions, these will be clearly signed.

Engineering design manager Gary McGregor said officers are still happy to look at requests for exemptions and he believed it would be “a moveable feast” as areas and streets will change in the years ahead.

Two new members of staff will be recruited to the council’s team of traffic wardens, taking the total to eight.

The new roles will also allow the council to introduce a back shift, as most pavement parking occurs in the evenings at the end of the traditional working day.

Introducing the report, SNP councillor Paul Garner said Falkirk had looked at the 16 other authorities that have already implemented the legislation and learned from that.

He said: “This is something we’ve been pushing for for some time and I’m happy to see it now being implemented.

“I think the approach is the right approach and hopefully residents will appreciate what we are trying to do.”

Several councillors said they are aware of areas where the new legislation will make parking much more difficult for residents and they were assured that the council will work with communities to find ways to mitigate the issues.

Labour councillor Siobhan Paterson said that while most of her constituents welcome the change, she said it would make parking very difficult for some residents and asked if the council could look at creating extra car parks that could be used by residents.

Mr McGregor said it was something that could be looked at as part of the parking strategy that is currently being devised by Falkirk Council.

But he assured members that over the past few months they have seen a change in behaviour from people who have been warned, before any fines have been issued.

Members agreed that clear communication with residents will be essential to the success of the scheme.

Emergency vehicles and waste lorries will not be affected and delivery drivers will also be exempt, as long as deliveries take less than 20 minutes.

Baillie James Kerr also welcomed the report although he added it was important to remember that in some cases “without people parking on the pavement our bin lorries and our emergency services couldn’t get past”, so he was glad to hear that consideration has been given to mitigations.

Members heard that the income expected from the scheme was not yet clear, although Councillor Robert Spears said he hoped any income would go to “fixing potholes and repairing pavements”.

Independent councillor Laura Murtagh added her support but said that she hoped the council would not make any revenue at all as it will “just change behaviour”.

She said: “It’s selfish, it’s wrong, it’s always been wrong – the legislation is there now and we should all be getting behind it.”