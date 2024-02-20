Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Planning permission is being sought to transform the Star Inn at 150-152 Grahams Road, into a takeaway on the ground floor with a two-bedroom flat upstairs.

Converting the C-listed building would mean enlarging the existing ground floor windows.

The application’s design statement says the proposed alterations are necessary to make the building more accessible to people with disabilities, “without compromising its historical character”.

The Star Inn in Grahams Road could be turned into a hot food takeaway. Pic: Michael Gillen

The application, submitted on behalf of Mr Muhammad Jawwad, adds that “certain parts of the building require structural repairs to ensure its long-term preservation and safety”.

It also says that the “window frames are rotten and need replacement and the glazing within existing frames needs replacement” and that the alterations will be more energy efficient.

If permission is granted, the application states that there will also be changes to the interior that will “respect the historical significance of the space”.

The owners are considering dividing the ground floor unit into two parts and enlarging the front windows to make “an attractive shop front”.

The application adds that they are “committed to working collaboratively with Historic Scotland and Falkirk Council to ensure that all alterations are carried out in a manner that respects and preserves the historical importance of the building”.

It adds: “We view this project as an opportunity to contribute to the preservation of our local heritage while ensuring the building remains a vital part of our community.”

According to Historic Environment Scotland’s website, The Star Inn is “particularly notable for the survival of its relatively intact and rare 1930s Art Deco interior”.

It adds: “The 1930s fittings include a distinctive set of leaded and coloured glass front windows with ‘Star Inn’ motifs, diagonal door-rails and an unusual glass bar counter, understood to be the only example of its type in Scotland (2008).