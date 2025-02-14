Staff at West Lothian’s Burgh Halls have been reassured they will be part of a solution for the council-owned Linlithgow wedding venue and its financial woes.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The venue is facing a projected overspend of £100,000, first highlighted in November.

The figure is actually an income target which the venue didn’t reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At this month’s meeting of West Lothian’s executive, councillors heard updates on dire financial forecasts as the end of the financial year looms.

The venue is facing a projected overspend of £100,000, first highlighted in November.

Lib Dem Linlithgow councillor Sally Pattle said: “We have a forecast overspend of £100,000 at the Burgh Halls. I know there’s ongoing work.

“I’d like some reassurance that it’s being done with the staff at the Burgh Halls.”

Alan Colquhoun, strategic partnerships manager, told the meeting: “That is the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is being led by the head of service, supported by myself and the venue team, and supported by officers across the council.”

There has been debate over the future of the Burgh Halls for almost a year.

The historic landmark is marketed by the council as a wedding venue and exhibition space. It also houses a small cafe.

However, despite its central position in the heart of the Royal Burgh it has struggled to meet expected income targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Linlithgow, critics of the council’s ownership say the Burgh Halls occupies a backwater within the council’s education services portfolio, where officers are concentrating on schools and early years learning provision.

There are some in the town who believe it could be better run, independent of the council, as a stand-alone venue.

All three Linlithgow councillors have backed a wider review of the way the venue is managed.

When the £100,000 overspend was first revealed in November, Councillor Pattle defended the staff, telling a meeting of the executive: “They really are experts at what they do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Veteran Labour Councillor Tom Conn, who earlier in the year demanded education officers carry out a review with a “more holistic approach”, said of the £100,000 at the November meeting: “This is a target which is assigned and not met. If targets are increased and the previous target has not been met, are we not creating the problem?”

The SNP’s Councillor Pauline Orr asked what education officials were doing to address the issue.

Greg Welsh, head of primary education, within whose remit the Burgh Halls sits, told the November meeting: “Officers are currently undertaking work to look at a longer term business plan for the Burgh Halls.”

The report is expected to go before councillors in the coming weeks.