South Queensferry and Kirkliston residents asked to map out priorities

As part of a 16-week budget consultation, Edinburgh City Council is engaging with residents in new ways to capture hyper-local feedback.

People will be able to geotag areas where council services are being delivered well or where spend could be made differently. This information will help to inform the decisions councillors need to make in the future to balance the budget.

The council said it needs to deliver services efficiently and invest in the area and its population, which is expected to grow by almost 60,000 people over the next 20 years.

Residents in South Queensferry and Kirkliston are being asked to map out their priorities as part of the council's survey.

To prioritise investment, the consultation seeks community-level views on where the council could save money, where it is doing well and where it needs to improve.

It forms the first phase of a budget engagement programme agreed by members of the Policy and Sustainability Committee in March.

Residents who take part in the online consultation may also be invited to sign up to a series of focus groups to take place in the autumn.

Council Leader Cammy Day said: “We want to continue to get the basics right and plan for our future. Be it continuing to improve our roads, parks and greenspaces, supporting our schools, addressing poverty and homelessness, or working towards tackling our climate crisis, we need your views to make sure this continues in your communities.”