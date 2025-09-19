SNP slam "toxic legacy" left as PPP schools return to Falkirk Council ownership

Braes High School is one of four local schools to be handed back to the council. Pic: Michael Gillen

Falkirk councillors have welcomed the return of four high schools to council ownership, as a landmark 25-year contract, at a cost of £318 million, came to an end.

But at a meeting of Falkirk Council’s executive, the SNP’s education spokesperson also blasted the “toxic legacy” of the public-private-partnerships that were used to build brand new schools in Falkirk in the 1990s.

The deal with Class 98, signed 25 years ago, was the first PPP to build schools in Scotland, so was also the first to end when the contract expired in August.

This year, when pupils returned after the summer break to the four Class 98 schools – Bo’ness Academy, Braes High, Graeme High and Larbert High, including its Thistle Wing annexe – they went back to schools fully owned and managed by Falkirk Council.

Ending the contract meant making a final payment of £5 million, but the new arrangements are expected to save around £2 million a year from 2025/26, rising to £3 million a year from 2026/27.

There will no longer be a management fee and there will be no more paying borrowing costs, while any income from lets will now also go to the council rather than the private contractor.

The contracts mean that the schools must be returned in good condition and assets manager Paul Kettrick told the executive that the work that has been done has included new boilers for each school.

Catering, cleaning, janitorial, maintenance and energy services have all been brought back under council control and 78 staff have transferred to the council, with its terms and conditions.

Given the size of the transfer, a new hard facilities management contract was won by Mitie, who were also the contractors under Class 98 ownership.

The administration’s spokesperson for education, SNP councillor Iain Sinclair welcomed the return, and thanked staff for their hard work, saying it “has not been an easy process”.

But he made clear that he regards the eye-watering costs of the private finance initiative as a “toxic legacy” that councils have been burdened with.

He said: “There’s nobody in this room responsible for PFI.

“Those of us in this room, though, are having to deal with what I would consider short-sighted politically driven decisions through the toxic legacy of profiteering from public contracts, which in turn impacts on the decisions we have had to consider through this term so far and will have to consider for the foreseeable future.

“Falkirk Council taxpayers have paid £318 million over a 25-year period for these schools despite an initial cost of £65 million.

“While it might not be entirely fair given the complexity of contracts and the services provided, the fact remains that there are those who have made significant sums of money from PFI contracts over a number of years, placing huge burdens on the taxpayer.

“I find that prospect shameful, which is why it surprises me that the current UK secretary of state for health is considering allowing private companies access to NHS contracts, effectively opening the door to PFI 2.0.”

The leader of the Labour group, Councillor Anne Hannah, said that she was also pleased to have the schools back under council control.

But she added: “We have to remember that we would not have these schools if it wasn’t for the PFI contracts that were taken out in the first place.

“It may have cost a great deal of money but it has also benefited our pupils.”