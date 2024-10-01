Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Falkirk’s SNP administration is to propose delaying plans to change learning hours in Falkirk at a crucial meeting this week.

The hugely controversial proposal to cut the school week will be discussed by councillors at a meeting of Falkirk Council on Thursday.

But both Labour and the Conservative groups on Falkirk Council have said publicly that they will not back the plans, along with several Independents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Government has also confirmed that if the changes mean a reduction in teacher numbers they will seek to legislate the number of hours pupils must be in school.

Falkirk Council are due to discuss the issue of cutting the school week on Thursday. Picture: Adobe Stock

Holyrood Ministers have also said they will withhold funding of £4.5 million if teacher numbers are cut.

The proposal – which would save Falkirk Council £6 million over five years – would mean no classes on Friday afternoons, taking primary pupils’ hours from 25 hours to 22.5 hours; and secondary pupils from 26 hours 40 minutes to 24 hours 45 minutes.

The SNP group, which is a minority administration, is now proposing that the final decision be delayed until the financial picture for the council is clearer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a procedural amendment on Thursday, they will ask for the decision to be put off until both UK and Scottish Government budgets have been announced.

Falkirk Council's spokesperson for education Councillor Iain Sinclair. Pic: Falkirk Council

Education spokesperson Councillor Iain Sinclair said: “We recognise that the learning week proposals are amongst some of the most challenging we have ever had to face.

“As parents and carers ourselves, we also fully understand, and share, some of the concerns raised by families, especially those with ASN and younger children.

“For well over 15 years now, it has been clear that difficult decisions will have to be taken given the severity of the financial situation facing Falkirk Council, local government, and the wider public sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we also appreciate that councils are not in control of all the finances, and we would rather be in a position to take more informed decisions, based on the outcomes of discussions at government levels that may have a direct impact on local services.

“That is why the SNP administration are putting forward a procedural motion to defer any decisions on the learning week proposals to the council meeting in December after both the UK and Scottish Government budgets have been announced.

“We believe that would provide the new Labour government in the UK every opportunity to change course at their budget in October, freeing up much needed funding for all devolved nations, and easing some of the pressures being faced by the Scottish Government and local government.”

Falkirk Council officials, who worked with a group of headteachers to redesign education locally, say the proposals are the best way to prevent even more harmful cuts to education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their motion, the SNP says delaying the plans by a year, to August 2026, would place the Council at “significant financial risk, and could result in deeper, unmanaged stopping of services that will impact the quality of education as well as the broader range of services to support people and families”.

However, they do conceded it would be best to delay any decision until after the UK Budget announcement at the end of October and Scottish Budget announcement scheduled for December 4.

This should also mean the result of further planned discussions between CoSLA and Scottish Government on teacher numbers will be known.

If the amendment is agreed, the proposal would return to Falkirk Council on its December 12 meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since a consultation on the plans was announced, there has been widespread opposition, from both parents and politicians.

This week the Labour group announced it would not be voting in favour, saying: “We cannot support a proposal that puts our children’s futures at risk. “We are being asked to vote on the proposed cuts to the school week as a result of political decisions made by Falkirk Council, the SNP Scottish Government, and the Conservative UK Government over many years.

“Our residents have made their views clear on this and Falkirk Labour councillors share their concerns.

“Implementing this proposal would result in Falkirk Council having the lowest level of learning hours in Scotland. It’s playing politics with our children’s futures.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opposition has also come from the district’s Parent Councils.

In response to the consultation, Carron Primary Parent Council told the council that the reduced school week “will put additional pressure on families at Carron who are already struggling with the cost of living crisis.

“There is a very high level of worry amongst parents and carers at Carron Primary about availability and affordability of childcare, and the negative impact the proposal will have on household budgets.

“Many parents have employers who will not give them the flexibility to adapt to these changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Parents and carers at Carron Primary are also concerned that this change will create a postcode lottery where our children are disadvantaged compared to children in other areas of Scotland.

“This will affect all children, but we believe the impact will be greater for vulnerable children and those with additional support needs.”

Falkirk Council meets on Thursday at 10 am in Grangemouth Community Education Unit, Abbots Road, Grangemouth. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the council’s YouTube channel.