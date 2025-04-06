"Significant progress" being made on new town hall for Falkirk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillors have been assured that “significant progress” is being made behind the scenes on plans for a new town hall for Falkirk.

Falkirk Town Hall closed in February 2023, sparking anger from local theatre companies as no replacement had been agreed at that point.

Labour councillor Anne Hannah asked for an update at Falkirk Council’s executive last week, saying it was “very important that members and the public are kept informed” on the new venue’s progress.

She asked officers for reassurance the project was “not sitting in a corner somewhere”.

The latest artist impressions of the new Falkirk Town Hall (Picture: Submitted)

Head of Invest Falkirk, Paul Kettrick, told the meeting that members could be reassured that work is progressing both on preparing the site – the now demolished Callendar Square shopping centre – and the public consultation that will help to shape the new design.

He said: “There has been significant progress on site and there has been a lot of progress in the background in terms of liaising with services.

“There is also the development of our new web portal which will provide updates to the community.”

The council has pledged to have a wide consultation before plans for the town hall are finalised and Mr Kettrick said they now have a community and engagement strategy that they are “ready to deploy after the Easter break”.

The engagement work will continue through May and into the summer, with a formal pre-application process starting in the autumn.

Mr Kettrick promised there would be further members’ briefings and a full report would return to councillors early in the new year.

A report to Falkirk Council’s executive in January said the new venue is now expected to cost nearly £70 million to build but estimates it will be worth £3.38 million to the local economy every year.

The council has pledged £45 million of the cost as its contribution to the Falkirk and Grangemouth growth deal.

While the design has not been finalised, the new building is expected to have a 550-seat theatre designed to host touring theatre and musical shows and popular comedians, as well as local amateur productions.

There will also be an auditorium where council meetings can take place, which would also double as a studio space for rehearsals, smaller concerts and a wide range of community activities.

The venue will also also include a new library, cafe and a Falkirk Council advice and support hub as well a small number of offices.

The decision to replace Falkirk’s ageing town hall was taken by councillors in 2019 but it took members three years just to agree on a location for the new venue.