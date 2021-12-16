Scotmid in Bonnybridge in bid to deliver alcohol along with groceries

Members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board said they had no hesitation in granting permission to a reputable business that has excellent policies in place.

Customers will use the Snappy Shopper app to make purchases and any deliveries will be made by Scotmid’s own staff, members of the board were told.

All delivery drivers will be given two-hours of training on selling alcohol and Scotmid also provides extra modules on topics such as Challenge 25 and conflict resolution.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotmid

The board was also told that any alcohol that could not be delivered, for any reason, would be returned to the store and the customer refunded the money.

They also heard that mystery shoppers will be used regularly to make sure that anyone who looks under the age of 25 has to produce ID before alcohol can be sold to them.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.