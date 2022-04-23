School pupils name Falkirk's waste and street cleansing vehicles

Archie, from St Margaret's Primary, came up with the overall winning name Haggis, Sweeps and Tatties. He's pictured with Gordon Ross, from Falkirk Council.

School children from across the district were invited to suggest names for 24 of the council’s vehicles, flexing their creativity.

Around 225 names were suggested by schools, all linked to waste and collection, with enough puns and wordplay to make any marketing pro jealous.

Well-known names such as Bin Kardashian and Dustbin Bieber will grace Falkirk’s waste fleet, alongside Bin and Jerry’s.

The overall winner was submitted by Archie from St Margaret’s Primary who dubbed one of the Scarab vehicles Haggis, Sweeps and Tatties.

Thomas Murphy, area estates officer, street cleansing for Falkirk Council, said: “It’s great to see different departments working together and spreading awareness about litter in a fun and interactive way.

“I think it’s important working with local schools to educate the younger generation and spread awareness about the damage that litter can do to our communities.”

It’s not the first time local school children have helped to name council vehicles – previously they have helped name the region’s gritters.

Ten refuse lorries (waste collection), six caged vans and eight scarabs (street cleansing) vehicles will all be stickered with their new monikers in April.

The full list of winning entries from the schools:

Refuse collection vehicles – Bangers and Trash (Beancross); Bin Kardashian (Airth); Greta Binburg (Airth and St. Bernadette’s); Chitty Chitty Bin Bin (Carrongrange High and Kinneil); The Trashinator (St. Margaret’s); Binderella (Airth and St. Bernadette’s); Dustbin Bieber (Slamannan, Kinneil and Beancross); Binnie the Pooh (Slamannan and Comely Park); Danny Bin-eat-o (Slamannan); The Trashformers (Slamannan)

Caged Vans – Trash Gordon (Slamannan); Bindiana Jones (Beancross and Kinneil); Bin there, done that! (Beancross); Bin and Tonic (Slamannan); Bin and Jerry’s (Slamannan); Lord of the Bins (Kinneil)