The Save Bo’ness Reccy Campaign is calling for readers to back its petition against the decision to close the centre.

Waging a strong social media campaign on Facebook, it is calling for readers to sign the petition against the closure at www.change.org/p/falkirk-council-help-save-our-recreation-center.

The 20-strong committee is also appealing to people to write to their councillors, MSPs and MPs.

While it was confirmed this week that the recreation centre will close its doors on Friday, May 3, the Save the Reccy Campaign has vowed to fight on to save the much-loved and used facility.

Robert Stuart, who addressed the Falkirk Council meeting last month when the decision was voted through with 15 votes to 13, said: “The closure date didn’t come as a surprise to anyone, although the decision to extend it from March 31 to May 3 has been queried. It's either not fit for purpose and a danger to people or it's not – it can’t be both.

“The overriding feeling in Bo’ness is one of anger; people in the town feel disgusted, let down and ignored.

“We’ve launched the petition to gauge that strength of feeling and are also asking people to write to their councillors, MSPs and MPs. We need people to make as much noise about this as possible.

“The town has lost so many facilities; now we’re losing our leisure centre while more houses are built.

"People want to know what happened to the planning gain for these new builds, which actively promote the rec centre in their marketing. Where is the money and what exactly are we paying council tax for? It's not being spent in Bo’ness.”

The campaign group committee members met yesterday (Thursday) to discuss their options if the community outcry does not force the council to u-turn its decision.

Recreation centre staff were delighted in December when it was moved to the final phase of the property review. They are now coming to terms with the fact it is set to close in May.

There are 24 members of staff who will also be impacted.

A council spokesperson said: “We are working closely with trade unions and employees to discuss opportunities. These may include redeployment and retraining for other roles across the council.”​​​

Meanwhile, groups which have used the facility for many years and who will be homeless come May 4 have been sharing their stories on the campaign Facebook page.

Among their number are Bo’ness Sub Aqua Club, Forth Tiger Muay Thai and Active Forth.

Another closure casualty is the BRC social club and cocktail bar; its last trading date will be April 28, with the keys being handed back to the council on April 30.

Councillors voted on January 31 to close the leisure centre after Falkirk Council’s strategic property review surveyors reported the building was ‘Category D (Bad)’, meaning it is “life expired and/or serious risk of imminent failure”.

Urgent repairs identified included rewiring, new boilers and structural issues, with the estimated cost exceeding £4 million.

The council stated it was left with “no option” but to close the facility and it would press on with plans to invest £3 million of funding into community access to sport and leisure facilities at secondary schools in the area, including Bo’ness Academy.

A Falkirk Leisure and Culture spokesperson said: “We will be cancelling all activity booked from Saturday, May 4, onwards and customers will receive a refund for any bookings that are no longer able to go ahead.

“We will be operating the business as usual until Friday, May 3 and will continue to offer all previous activities, unless advised otherwise.”

Bo’ness Academy will return to council ownership in August 2025. Until then, community access to the Academy will continue to be managed by Class 98 and Falkirk Council. The existing contract will enable bookings for evenings and weekends.

The spokesperon added: “We are currently reviewing bookings to determine availability at the Academy.