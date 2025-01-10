RSPB Scotland and Forth Ports amongst objectors to Grangemouth flood plans - and could lead to public inquiry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

RSPB Scotland and Forth Ports are among those who have concerns about the current plans to build flood defences in Grangemouth and surrounding areas.

Twenty objections have been made to the proposals for Grangemouth’s Flood Protection Scheme which could prompt the Scottish Government to hold a local public inquiry.

At a meeting of Falkirk Council’s executive next week, members will be asked to approve moving to the next stage of the ambitious flood protection scheme, which would be the biggest in Scotland.

But objections to the scheme – which is estimated will cost at least £450 million – include one from RSPB Scotland, which operates a reserve near Skinflats.

Councillors will consider how to progress the Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme at the executive meeting later this month. Pic: Falkirk Council

It is a protected area and an important habitat for many species.

The charity objects to the proposed scheme, saying it has “insufficient information to allow it to properly respond to the potential impacts on the Firth of Forth Special Protected Area”.

RSPB Scotland also says there has been “lack of proper consideration of available mitigation measures to reduce negative impacts on the designated sites” along with “insufficient information to demonstrate that alternative solutions have been fully considered”.

It is also concerned there is a “lack of assessment of the effects of indirect habitat loss through ‘coastal squeeze’ resulting from the proposed development”.

In its formal objection, the charity criticised Falkirk Council for a lack of engagement.

It states: “RSPB Scotland is a neighbouring landowner and interested party, with our Skinflats reserve located immediately adjacent to part of the proposed development site.

“Despite this, there has been a failure to engage with RSPB Scotland and the opportunity to understand and address concerns has been missed.”

The charity is also concerned that the project will involve building a concrete wall to stop the floods, rather than look for more natural solutions.

“Overall, we are disappointed that there seems to have been no real examination of the potential for natural flood management schemes or other more sustainable measures to manage flood risk which could reduce the need for extensive hard engineered solutions.”

One of the area’s biggest employers, Forth Ports, has also objected, saying it is concerned that the route of the flood defence wall will impact on the port’s daily business and perhaps affect future projects that will be part of the Green Freeport.

However, it stresses that the business has had a good relationship with the council and will continue to work with it to make sure that the eventual scheme does not have a negative impact on the port’s expansion plans.

Two other Grangemouth businesses have also formally objected: BOC Ltd, which supplies nitrogen gas to customers; and Jarvie Plant, both of whom believe the design of the flood protection wall would impact on their businesses.

Other objections come from people who own houses near where the large walls will be erected.

One said: “The proposed scheme is intrusive and expensive, and will result in prolonged periods of our property being less secure and left vulnerable.”

Another homeowner wrote: “The proposed wall cutting across the field behind our homes completely disregards the disruption it will cause to our natural surroundings, cherished outdoor spaces, and the horses and wildlife that inhabit the area.”

The report going to Falkirk Council’s executive next week, says that 10,000 letters were sent out to individuals and businesses affected by the proposals for the defences.

The GFPS team issued formal responses to all objectors and offered them the opportunity to meet with the council project team, leading to two complaints being withdrawn.

The 20 objections, it says, are just 0.2 per cent of those who will be affected.

The report recommends that the council moves to the next stage as “it is considered that no new issues have arisen which have not already been addressed by the GFPS project team as far as reasonably practicable”.

The report also says that it is unlikely work will start on the whole project – estimated will cost between £450m and £625m to build – at once, but will be divided into smaller packages of between £5m and £50m.

If councillors agree to confirm the scheme without moderation, the fact that there are relevant objections means the council will need to notify Scottish Ministers of the decision.

The Ministers will then decide whether they wish to call in the proposed scheme and hold either either a Public Local Inquiry or Local Hearing.

There is general agreement of the need to protect Grangemouth, where the large amount industry is hugely important to Scotland’s economy.

Falkirk Council and contractor Jacobs say GFPS is essential to protect the residential and industry presence in Grangemouth and the surrounding area for future generations.

They believe it will also be key to future development proposals, including those associated with Falkirk Growth Deal and Forth Green Freeport, as severe flooding is becoming more and more likely.

Sitting near three local rivers and on the Forth Estuary, the risk of a major flood event is becoming greater as climate change brings more frequent heavy rainfall events and sea levels continue to rise.

The proposed scheme aims to provide flood resilience for 2760 residential properties and 1200 commercial buildings in Grangemouth and surrounding communities from a one in 200-year event and all smaller, more frequent events.

The scheme was identified by SEPA and the Scottish Government as the number one priority for flood protection schemes in Scotland.

Falkirk Council’s executive will consider the report when it meets on Thursday, January 23, in Grangemouth Community Education Unit, Abbots Road, Grangemouth, from 10 am. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the council’s YouTube channel.