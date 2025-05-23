Rollers skating group unhappy at Falkirk Council ban from schools

A rollerskating group has hit out at Falkirk Council’s decision to ban the sport from all of its schools.

Falkirk Wheelers say the decision has meant axing its programme ‘Skates4Schools’, which saw the group’s volunteers working with schools across the district to introduce the sport to young people.

The council, and the private companies that manage school facilities, banned roller skating from all Falkirk schools last year, saying it is too expensive to maintain the flooring.

Falkirk Wheelers, however, say there is no evidence that skating has caused damage to any flooring and the decision means that pupils are missing out on a fun, popular part of the school day.

The club’s Gregor Watson says it is hugely disappointing that the schools programme has been abandoned.

Mr Watson said: “Skating is something that is particularly good for kids who are disengaged at school – we’ve been told that sometimes its the only activity they take part in.”

He says that over the years, the club has provided volunteer coaches to Falkirk schools which would have cost at least £20,000 if they had charged for their time.

As part of the programme, the volunteers led sessions with pupils and also offered training to teachers and sports leaders to provide their own sessions.

“It’s 13 years worth of work – of volunteers giving up their time – and we don’t want it to be for nothing,” said Gregor.

“It was just killed overnight by the council.”

Mr Watson says the sessions were particularly popular with youngsters who were not otherwise keen to take part in sports.

“The kids who are disengaged from PE, they were so keen on doing it they were actually taking part in other other activities so they’d be allowed to do the skating.

“It was actually getting the kids more active and was really helping the schools.

“Schools staff are not allowed to speak out but it’s had a massive impact and they are desperate to have us back because it was working so well.”

Mr Watson points out that the while facilities companies manage the high schools, most of the primary schools are still run by the council.

“The primary schools were absolutely loving it,” he said.

“Two of the school clusters were so enthusiastic about it that they bought their own skates.”

The ban came into place following the closure last year of Bo’ness Recreation Centre and the club’s move to the Academy, next door.

At that point, damage was discovered to the flooring, which the club insists was already there and was not caused by skating.

“We were told that we weren’t allowed in because ‘skating destroys floors’.”

Falkirk Council suggested that the club look at taking on the management of one of the community halls that are under threat of closure as part of its ongoing Strategic Property Review.

Mr Watson says that taking on management of a hall is not feasible.

He added: “We are not concerned about our future as a club – we will find another hall, that’s not a problem.”

The club has appealed to local councillors as well as MSPs and has also had the support of Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank.

However, a formal complaint and an appeal to the Scottish Public Service Ombudsman have both failed and the council remains adamant it will not change its mind.

It’s hugely frustrating and disappointing for the club – which has around 50 members – who admit there are few options available to them now to get skating reinstated in schools.

Some local halls, such as Tamfourhill Community Hub, have stepped into make sure that some provision continues, while the club has a thriving junior section.

Falkirk Wheelers’ fear is that privately run facilities management companies are more concerned about making a profit than providing facilities that everyone can use.

The club will continue to argue its case and hopes that the imminent return of schools to Falkirk Council control will be a chance to make sure that “no groups or activities are excluded”, as new contracts for facilities management are put out to tender.

“Tenders should be submitted for the true value of the work they’re bidding on without exclusion for profit,” the club says.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “Roller skating is not allowed in Falkirk Council schools due to flooring maintenance agreements in place with our facilities management partners.

“In our NPDO schools, the contractor (FES) has confirmed that allowing skating would void the 25-year warranty and maintenance agreement on the specialised Junckers sports flooring.

“In our PPP schools, Mitie has advised that the flooring would require additional annual maintenance at an estimated cost of £10,000, along with ongoing repairs. This level of additional cost is not something the council can support.

“This issue has already been through the council’s complaints process and has also been reviewed by the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman which found that the council had responded reasonably and that further review was not warranted.

“We have previously encouraged Falkirk Wheelers to engage with groups pursuing asset transfers of community halls, which may be able to accommodate their activities. We understand they are currently using Denny Centre, which is being considered for transfer.”