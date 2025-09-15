Rise in tourism to Falkirk area with almost a million visits

Almost one million people visited the Falkirk Council area last year to enjoy its attractions, parks and accommodation, according to official tourism figures.

Data from the independent Scottish Tourism Economic Activity Monitor (STEAM), which quantifies the local economic impact of tourism for both overnight and day visitors, shows there were 965,000 visits to the area in 2024 – up 11.6 per cent on the previous year and marking a return to pre-pandemic levels.

Within this, overnight stays rose by 14 per cent and day trips by eight per cent, with hotels and other catered accommodation recording the sharpest growth at 23 per cent. Tourism spending reached nearly £157m, an increase of £7.2m on 2023 figures, supporting an estimated 4,500 jobs, or six per cent of local employment.

Several high-profile events and openings drove growth. The Kelpies marked their 10th anniversary with a year-long programme of celebrations, while the launch of The Kelpies Experience offered the first guided aerial tour of one of the 30-metre-high sculptures. The Helix Park registered more than one million visits in 2024 – a measure of footfall that highlights its continued popularity with local people as well as visitors from outside the area. At The Falkirk Wheel, new ‘Behind the Wheel’ tours were introduced, giving visitors a different perspective on the rotating boat lift, and the Rosebank Distillery reopened after 30 years, offering tours, tastings and a new visitor centre. Wider recognition for the area came when The Helix and the Kelpies Experience were shortlisted at the Scottish Thistle Awards, and a survey by LNER named Falkirk Scotland’s best family destination.

Attractions including the Kelpies and the Falkirk Wheel have helped bring visitors to the area and latest figures show tourism numbers have returned to pre-pandemic levels. (Pic: Falkirk Council)

Alongside new attractions and awards, 2024 saw the launch of a new Visit Falkirk brand, website and marketing campaign, aimed at reaching wider markets and positioning the area as an overnight destination. Under the brand, Falkirk Council is working with partners on an autumn marketing campaign as well as with local businesses on travel trade packages designed to extend the season and attract new markets.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council, said: “Tourism across our area is rising strongly, with nearly one million visits in 2024. That is a clear sign that Falkirk is firmly back on the map.

"Our mix of attractions and activities is drawing visitors from across the UK and beyond, and with more people choosing to stay overnight the benefits for local businesses are clear.

"Visitors are supporting jobs, sustaining hospitality and accommodation providers and making a growing contribution to the wider economy.”