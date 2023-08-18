Following a review of local bus services and competitive tendering process, the council’s executive has approved proposals to significantly revise the bus services for the first time since 2016, after a three-year delay due to Covid.

This will see the majority of the current 18 council-subsided services continue to operate, with some revisions.

However, six services will no longer be provided from October – Service 449 Bo’ness to Bathgate; Service 50 Boghall to Harthill; Service 7 Livingston to South Queensferry; Service 31S Bathgate to Linlithgow (Sundays only); and Service 8 Boghall to Bathgate. Funding for Service F45 Linlithgow to Bo’ness, which is contracted by Falkirk Council, will also end at this time.

A number of subsidised bus services are being axed by the council in the Journal and Gazette patch.

Bus fares will also rise for the first time since 2016 in line with rising costs, with an increase of between 10p and 30p per journey and a flat fare of £2 for town centre services. The majority of bus travellers use concessionary cards, so would not be affected.

Full details of all changes will be published on the council’s website shortly, once the contract process has been concluded.

Tom Conn, executive councillor for the environment, said: “The West Lothian bus network has changed hugely since 2016; the changes to our subsidised services reflect what is happening with commercial services across Scotland.

“Less bus users, increasing costs and driver shortages has led to West Lothian’s commercial bus network being reduced significantly.

“The council has maintained funding for bus services despite a predicted £39 million budget gap over the next five years.

“However, we do not have the resources to backfill commercial service reductions and it would cost an additional £500,000 per year just to maintain the current like-for-like services.

“We believe the redesigned contracts are sustainable, prioritises key services and ensures the majority of local residents have access to bus services for work, leisure and essential services. It also offers scope for future contract changes, if all the tenders can be agreed within the existing budget.”

Around 80 per cent of the bus network in West Lothian is commercial, with 20 per cent council subsidised.

Bo’ness service

Changes acros s the Midland Bluebird bus network in Forth Valley also came into effect this week.

Midland Bluebird has been part of the McGill’s Bus Group for almost a year and the changes have been made following a review of performance and feedback from customers and colleagues.

The firm claims it will “improve services”.

It will see the route of the No.2 service from Forth Valley Royal Hospital to Falkirk to Bo’ness being extended to provide a new cross-town link to the hospital, along with some timetable changes. The firm has also replaced more than 100 buses.

Alex Hornby, McGill’s Group managing director, said: “We’re implementing changes that will make our bus service better for our customers.”