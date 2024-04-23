Revised plans for a visitor centre and 82 houses near the Dunmore Pineapple to be examined by Falkirk councillors

A pre-determination hearing on revised proposals to create a visitor centre, cafe and housing near the Dunmore Pineapple is to be held next week.(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Last January, plans to build on land close to the Dunmore Pineapple were narrowly rejected by Falkirk Council’s planning committee.

But George Russell Construction’s latest plans – with changes it is hoped will make them acceptable – will be considered at a pre-determination hearing being held by the local authority next week.

The businessman believes the historic attraction would benefit from facilities for visitors, adding another destination to successful tourist attractions, such as the Kelpies and the Falkirk Wheel.

According to the application, the visitor centre will include information, an exhibition space, an arts and craft workshop, restrooms, a cafe and a retail area.

But the cost of building a new roundabout to access the development means that 82 houses are needed to fund it.

Critics of the proposals believe the Pineapple’s peaceful, natural setting should not be disturbed and say 82 houses would have a negative impact on the area.

The building’s owners, the National Trust for Scotland, previously said they did not back the plans.

At the hearing on Tuesday, councillors will hear more details including several changes that have been made to the application since last year.

Firstly, the developer is proposing more varied house types, which it says will “support a more balanced community”. The new roundabout that was previously suggested will be re-sited to allow for a fourth arm and a consolidated road layout.

Since the last application, the applicant has acquired East Lodge, which means they could realign the B9124 more directly to the new roundabout junction. That would also mean the proposed visitor centre could be sited further south within the agricultural field.

The new version will also have larger greenspaces, including areas for biodiversity enhancement and a central play space or multi-use games area.

An outdoor activity and garden space adjacent to the visitor centre will be provided, in response to feedback received during the public consultation.

The hearing is a chance for councillors to find out more and ask relevant questions. The developer will be able to address the councillors while objectors also have a chance to put their points across.

However, no decision will be made on the night and the matter will return to the planning committee for a final decision.