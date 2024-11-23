Review of Falkirk Council housing maintenance team suggests moving staff to private sector could be way forward

Falkirk Council workmen get an empty house ready for new tenants. (Pic: submitted)

A review of the team that maintains Falkirk Council’s 17,000 houses has found moving some staff into the private sector could be the way forward – but stressed there would be no compulsory redundancies.

Last year, a report looking at Falkirk Council’s Building and Maintenance Division (BMD) found extensive problems with staff shortages, high sickness rates and an ageing workforce.

The resulting review of the service by external consultants, ARK, is part of a report to Falkirk Council’s Scrutiny Committee.

That review included workshops where some staff highlighted particular problems with the stores section.

Some went so far as to say the stores are “not fit for purpose, with materials not always arriving on site when they should”.

The Scrutiny report says that advice from the external consultants is to move stores staff from the council workforce and use the private sector, which can offer “high-tech managed stores”.

However, it insists that any redundancies will be voluntary and staff can choose to either transfer, keeping their pay and conditions, or move to another council role.

The report states: “Given that we would be looking at a TUPE situation here negotiations with staff and trade union colleagues will be established.

“This is not a redundancy situation and the service would do its utmost to accommodate staff within suitable positions where available, as well as consider any VS applications.

“It would be our aspiration to have the new arrangement in place by October 2025.”

The Building and Maintenance division has been under pressure in recent years and has struggled to fill vacancies.

The report highlights high demand for tradespeople in the building sector in recent years, with comparable wages in other sectors typically 15-25 per cent higher.

Apprentice intake is at its lowest level since 2010 across the country and currently BMD has approximately 40 FTE positions unfilled (28 trade and 12 management/supervisor).

The service’s lack of capacity was highlighted recently when it had to pause all non-emergency repairs to concentrate on turning around empty council houses more quickly.

This was done in a bid to meet an acute housing shortage, with several families being put into bed and breakfast accommodation.

Falkirk Council’s Scrutiny Committee will consider the report on Tuesday, December 3, at 10 am in Grangemouth Community Education Unit, Abbots Road, Grangemouth.

The meeting will also be streamed on Falkirk Council’s YouTube channel.