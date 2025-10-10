Residents in Falkirk tower block can expect work to be completed by this date

Residents in one of Falkirk’s high rise tower blocks are hoping that work will finally be completed on their homes early next year.

It follows almost seven years of discussions over the work to make multi-storey well insulated and safe.

Falkirk Council first put forward plans to replace the cladding on Glenfuir Court as long ago as 2019.

The initial plan was for a £2.5 million project to be carried out on the 14-storey building on the corner of Windsor Road and Summerford.

Work is ongoing at the exterior of Glenfuir Court. Pic: Michael Gillen

But the pandemic and the need for further clarification from the Scottish Government on fire safety following the tragic blaze at Grenfell Tower which claimed 72 lives in 2017 saw a series of delays.

However, several years ago a council spokesperson said the planned work at Glenfuir Court is part of the “council’s ongoing upgrading programme to all properties to provide better insulated homes for our tenants”.

The contractor was removing the current render on the external walls, installing rainscreen cladding, replacing windows, putting on a new pitched roof with cladding.

But the cost of the work has risen considerably since the initial work was proposed and the new bill is £6.4 million.

Earlier this year, the council said increased construction costs have been reported to councillors on an annual basis, adding: “Condition surveys have been updated in line with recommendations made by specialists in building control and fire safety to ensure we comply with all required standards.”

Although ten months ago, residents were told the work was expected to be completed by the end of this year, there has now been a further delay with the new completion date anticipated to be April next year.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “The current projected completion date for the £6.4 million works at Glenfuir Court is April 26, 2026. We are working closely with the contractor to monitor progress and will reassess the programme regularly.

“Earlier delays were linked to the finalisation of contractor-designed elements and the time required to secure statutory permissions.

“These issues have now been resolved and significant progress is expected on site in the coming weeks.”