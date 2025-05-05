Residents in Falkirk high rise flats still facing huge electricity bills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Elderly people living in high flats are still waiting on new heating being installed – three years after Falkirk Council promised the work would be done.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In April 2022, residents living in Parkfoot Court, Falkirk said they were forced to turn off their heating during winter months as they couldn’t afford the sky-high bills.

At that time council officials said they hoped to “progress with replacement works as soon as possible”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But 36 months later, people are still waiting to hear when it might begin.

Residents of Parkfoot Court are still waiting on new heating systems being installed. Pic: Michael Gillen

One man who moved into the building last year said he was stunned to receive bills of almost £700 for two months electricity.

He said: “People are still turning off their heating in the winter. They are sitting cold and still paying a fortune on electric bills.”

Three years ago widow Elizabeth Dredge, 77, who lives on the third floor, told how she could no longer afford the £202 monthly bill for heating and has been forced to shut off her heaters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At that time, she said: "It’s terrible and with the increase in fuel costs people are facing very large bills for heating that doesn’t even keep their homes warm enough.

"We don’t understand why we are expected to continue paying so much when people living in other blocks where the new system has been installed are paying around £12 a week.”

She added that ScottishPower had contacted her surprised at the drop in her electricity usage and wanting to see photographs of her meter.

Her friend and neighbour said the storage heater in her flat were over 30 years old and didn’t work properly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I’ve lived here for almost 12 years and during that time we’ve had so many promises about the heating systems being upgraded and the council then fails to deliver.

"We’ve attended meetings, presentations and had all this information from architects and council officials about what they are going to do then at the last minute we are told there is a delay.”

In 2022, a spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “We had agreed a contract for the installation of new heating systems for Parkfoot Court but unfortunately there has been a significant increase in costs. We are currently reviewing this and hope to be able to progress with replacement works as soon as possible.”

This week the council said residents may have to wait another two years before the new heating systems are installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson said: “Upgrading and repair works to the boiler room and underground pipes have commenced and are expected to continue over the coming months, this work is necessary in preparation for the planned upgrade and improvement work to the heating system.

"Once the remedial work is complete, consultants will prepare a specification to allow a design of the extended system and subsequent procurement process, it is anticipated the procurement will be undertaken in 2026 with replacement systems being installed during 2026-27."

In 2018 Falkirk Council pledged they would invest in a £1.8 million energy-efficient combined heat and power system for high-rise flats that would save tenants around 40 per cent each year.