Report on HMOs in Falkirk Council area after concerns over numbers

A report looking in detail at the use of Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) in the Falkirk area will be prepared for councillors, following “a significant number of complaints from Grangemouth residents”.

HMOs are where at least three tenants from more than one family live in the same home, sharing either toilet, bathroom or kitchen facilities.

Labour councillor Alan Nimmo raised the issue before the summer break, after hearing the concerns of several Grangemouth residents, but the matter was deferred to the council’s executive this week.

In his motion, he asked the director of place services to look at whether there is an over-concentration of HMOs in Grangemouth or any other communities in the council area and if so what controls are available to the council.

A Grangemouth councillor has voiced concerns about the number of HMOs in the area. Pic: Michael Gillen

The motion acknowledged that HMOs provide “a vital source of accommodation”, and Scottish Government guidance is that an adequate supply should be available to meet demand.

But it also recognised that HMOs can be unpopular with local residents and can cause issues in areas, such as increased competition for private houses and consequential rises in house prices, while some absentee landlords can neglect their properties.

Speaking after the meeting, Councillor Nimmo said that information had been provided by officers and “the number of HMOs in Grangemouth and indeed the wider Falkirk area is relatively low compared to other areas of similar populations”.

“I was pleased to learn how planning regulations are tightly adhered to and applications are closely monitored,” he said.

Councillor Alan Nimmo. Pic: Falkirk Council

“As well as being used by the Home Office, HMOs are relied on by the NHS and social work department to help provide additional support accommodation.

“The report being requested today will provide valuable information in relation to the provision of HMOs in the future.

“In providing this information, we can combat the misconceptions that surround HMOs.”

The leader of the SNP group, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, said they were also happy to see a report coming back with more information and the motion was also supported by the Conservative group and Independent members.