Refurbished Grangemouth petrol station now serving Greggs takeaway

A recently refurbished Grangemouth petrol station with a new Greggs takeaway has been granted permission to increase the size of its alcohol display area.
By Kirsty Paterson, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 24th May 2023, 17:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 17:35 BST

Falkirk Council’s licensing board heard on Wednesday that Refinery Service Station, 176 Bo’ness Road, had been taken over by Ascona in August last year. The licence was transferred from previous owners but changes have now been made that required a non-minor variation.

Recently, the service station and shop had a major refurbishment. Solicitor Audrey Junner, Hill Brown Licensing said that the premises had needed “quite a bit of work done and investment” .

“This application is to allow them to introduce some of the things they would usually have in their garages,” she told the board.

Refinery Service Station in Bo’ness Road, GrangemouthRefinery Service Station in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth
One of the additions to the licence was including a hot and cold food takeaway – now a Greggs.

Ms Junner said the previous owners had offered a hot food takeaway but this had not been on the operating plan so this was just being added for clarity. The new Greggs, which opened in April, is for food-to-go only.

The biggest change approved was increasing the alcohol display area as a result of changes to the layout.

Ms Junner said that while the floor space was increasing, the changes to the fixtures during the refit meant there is now a clearer line of sight for staff over the alcohol.

She said it was a slight increase which allowed them to introduce more lines and give customers a bigger choice, adding the changes also applied to the shop as a whole and it was now “much more of a grocer shop that it was previously”.

Members heard there had been no objections to any of the changes and the changes were granted as applied for.

