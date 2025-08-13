Record numbers learning to swim helps Falkirk school pools pay their way
The report to members of Falkirk Council’s executive says that a strategy to generate additional income and reduce costs, agreed early last year, has seen a large rise in the council’s own swimming lesson programme.
As of March, 3,058 children were enrolled in lessons across Falkirk – a 22 per cent increase from the 2,400 participants at the start of last year.
Income from the Learn to Swim programme also rose, from £596,000 in 2023/24 to £747,000 in 2024/25, while a further growth of eight per cent is expected to be reported this year.
According to the report to councillors, the longer-term target for Learn to Swim is to achieve £1m of income within the next five years.
Last year’s review was prompted after plans to close four high school swimming pools in Falkirk were rejected by councillors following a public outcry that the council had gone for the “nuclear option” without considering other measures.
A strategy to increase prices for swimming and make better use of the pools was developed and the report to the executive suggests it has been a success.
The report also welcomes the formation of the Forth Valley Tridents, which brings together three long-established groups – Falkirk Otters and Bo’ness and Grangemouth swimming clubs.
While the review committed to raising prices for amateur clubs, the financial success of the Learn to Swim programme means this can be done more gradually.
A standardised pricing structure is now in place across all council-run school pools and a new booking system is being introduced to help manage demand more effectively.
The report makes clear that priority will be given to swimming classes and general public swimming, then amateur groups, and only then private classes.
It states: “Given the prioritisation approach above, it is expected that private providers will be disappointed with their allocations in the coming months and years.
“We are sympathetic to this situation, but it needs to be remembered that the council currently operates its pools at a financial loss and must prioritise available pool time on its own programme and that of local amateur clubs, rather than private for-profit businesses who are benefiting from subsidised pool use.”