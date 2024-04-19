RAAC home-owners to protest at West Lothian Council meeting
The newly formed UK RAAC Campaign Group plans two protests, one in Aberdeen held on Wednesday and one outside West Lothian Civic Centre’s Council Chambers in Livingston, to highlight the plight faced by those who bought former council homes affected by RAAC construction.
More than 150 home-owners across West Lothian are believed to have RAAC roof panels in their homes with the material considered a safety risk.
They have been urged to join the protest at the Civic Centre planned for the hour before the next meeting of the full council on Tuesday, May 14.
The council has already identified RAAC in its own housing stock identifying the roofing planks in 69 homes and 15 blocks of flats.
In the communities hit hardest by the discovery of RAAC, home-owners have been meeting informally and organising themselves.
Linlithgow has 52 home-owners impacted. Homeowners in Avon Drive, Linlithgow Bridge, have taken advice as a group on the details of structural surveys needed.
A meeting was also held in the Glenmavis Tavern in Bathgate on Sunday where 55 home-owners from Sylvan Way and Dalling Road agreed to work together.
Deans South campaigner Kerry Macintosh will speak at the protest in Livingston next month alongside Wilson Chowdhry, who is leading the campaign in Aberdeen at the city’s council HQ, with his daughter Hannah.