Query over what future holds for Falkirk's Hope Street library building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A question mark hangs over the future of a landmark building in Falkirk town centre after plans were revealed to relocate the service it currently offers.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 120 years since it first opened to the public, Falkirk Library could be on

Next week a report on the proposed new arts centre and town hall to be built at the east end of the High Street will go before members of Falkirk Council’s executive committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans being put forward reveal it will have a 550-seat theatre and an auditorium where council meetings can take place, which would also double as a studio space for rehearsals, smaller concerts and a wide range of community activities.

Falkirk Library in Hope Street with the original part of the building on the left. Pic: Michael Gillen

The venue will also also include a new library, cafe and a Falkirk Council advice and support hub, as well a small number of offices.

However, if councillors agree to the proposals it leaves a question over the future of the Hope Street building which was gifted to the townspeople by philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.

The library was opened by the Scots-born businessman, who made his fortune in the United States, in January 1902.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 90 years later, an extension was completed to give us the building residents use today.

Andrew Carnegie opening Falkirk Library in January 1902. Pic: Contributed

In recent years, following the closure of the one stop shop in Callendar Square, the central advice and support hub opened on part of the first floor of the library building. From there Falkirk Council staff offer information, assistance and guidance on range of topics, including welfare benefits, homelessness, housing options and debt and welfare advice.

However, if both the library and the advice are to be moved into the proposed new building, which has a build cost of £70 million, the council will then have to find a use for the extensive three-storey current library.

Last year actor Forbes Masson, who grew up locally, expressed his concerns about the closure of Falkirk Town Hall without a replacement already in place, and questioned what the future of the library would be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At that time Falkirk Council said libraries have an important role in communities with no plans to remove provision, but failed to give any indication on what could happen to the Hope Street building.

This week, a spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: "At present, proposals for the new town hall include relocation of the library and should the new town hall project proceed as proposed we will be considering reuse of the library to support our wider service modernisation and asset rationalisation proposals.

"We recognise the significance of the building will advise of proposals for its reuse at the appropriate time.”

Even if councillors approve the report going to the executive committee next week, it will be several years before any new arts centre and library would be open for business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors and officials also have to bear in mind that the original part of the Hope Street building is B Listed and any future development, alteration or demolition proposal would require special consent.