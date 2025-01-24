Public to have their say on plans for new town hall in heart of Falkirk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A large-scale public consultation is to get underway to refine plans for Falkirk’s new town hall that will be built on the High Street – including ideas for a new name.

Members of Falkirk Council’s executive heard on Thursday that this will be a chance to hear from the public about what they want to see in the venue that will be the district’s civic centre and theatre.

Head of Invest Falkirk, Paul Kettrick, said the consultation would be much larger than what was required for the statutory planning process.

He said: “The intention is that what we are building and what we are proposing is the right mix of uses.

The latest artist impressions of the proposed Falkirk Town Hall Image: Falkirk Council

“We want a good mix of input from as many stakeholders as possible about the elements that will go in the building – how it will look, how it will be managed and operated.”

He assured members that illustrations released last week were just a “starting point” for the consultation and that the designs for the new building would see many changes as it develops.

“The images do not represent how the building will look but are there to stimulate debate,” he said.

Councillors are aware that the time taken to get to this stage has left some people confused about what is actually being proposed.

Callendar Square has been demolished to make way for the new art centre and town hall. Pic: Michael Gillen

The leader of the Conservative group, Baillie James Kerr, said the consultation with local people is badly needed.

“When you speak to a lot of people, they think it’s an arts gallery,” he said.

The original plan, agreed in 2019, for new offices to replace the municipal buildings and an arts centre to replace FTH was derailed by the Covid 19 pandemic.

There has also been political wrangling over the location and in the five years since the project should have started, the council has refurbished offices in Larbert and at Falkirk Stadium.

With many staff still working from home in the wake of the pandemic, there is no longer a need for a large office in the town centre.

The new theatre, however, is still very much part of the plan and there will also be a library and a council advice hub as well as space for council meetings that will also double as community venues.

But councillors and officers hope that the public consultation will let them hear exactly what local people are looking for in the new town hall.

The SNP leader of Falkirk Council, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, described the new building as an “ambitious and transformative project” that will “mark the rebirth of the town centre”.

But she agreed that the new building “needs an identity” and an SNP amendment that the community should also be consulted on new name for the building was accepted.

While there was general support, several councillors raised concerns about the arrangements for public transport and for parking, particularly for disabled people.

They were told that a traffic impact assessment will form part of the business case that is being developed and will go to councillors for final approval.

Mr Kettrick added that there is a legal requirement for parking, but he added: “Be assured we won’t be simply looking to go with the minimum.”

He also pointed out that there is a multi-storey car park right next to the proposed development and engagement is ongoing with the owner.

Councillor Anne Hannah, the leader of the Labour Group, said she had “fond memories of seeing my little daughter performing on the stage of the town hall” and asked if young people locally would be part of the consultation.

Mr Kettrick assured her they would, adding: “There is a long tradition in Falkirk of youth theatre – we want to consult as many people as possible.”

But serious concerns also remain about funding for the project which has been estimated at around £70 million.

Members heard that work is continuing to look at ways to reduce costs and increase income and that could include sharing some of the space with other organisations.

The council’s commitment of £45 million is now part of the local Growth Deal, which will see £100 million being spent in the local area by the UK and Scottish Governments, including £6 million for the new town hall.

Members were told that if the project does not go ahead it would be expected that a similar sized project would be put forward by Falkirk Council in its place.

Mr Kettrick told members that the £70 million will deliver “substantial economic benefits”.

But he added: “We do have to demonstrate the value for money and clearly the consultation will help to guide that.”

The intention is that any shortfall in funding will come from what Falkirk Council calls service concessions – money that is available after changes to repayment arrangements for the local PFI schools.

Councillors were warned once again of the danger that if this money is used to balance the council’s books as part of the revenue budget in February, there will be none left to invest.

Mrs Meiklejohn said the agreement to proceed to consultation was “another milestone” for the project and she believes this, including the call to name it, will be crucial to its success.

“It’s important that local people have the ability to identify and feel part of what a replacement town hall symbolises – a place that they feel they can belong and have ownership of,” she said.

A selection of the suggested names will be taken to the executive for approval and then put to a public vote.