Public thanked for donating 212 gift bags for Festive Essentials campaign

A huge thank you has been extended to everyone who supported West Lothian Council’s Festive Essentials campaign.

The aim of the initiative at the end of last year was to provide every adult who accessed West Lothian Foodbank over the festive period with a goodie bag filled with toiletries.

Thanks to the kind donations of the public, local businesses and council staff, a total of 212 gifts bags full of toiletries were delivered to the foodbank in time for the festive period.

Collections points were set up at council premises around West Lothian to allow people to donate items such as toiletry gift sets, face cloths/sponges and other useful toiletry items.

Council has extended a huge thank you to readers for their support.

Pupils and staff at Armadale Academy volunteered to make up the gift bags with great feedback from pupils.

One said: “I enjoyed making the baskets for our local community.”

Another said: “This has made me feel happy to help people in need.”

Depute Council Leader Kirsteen Sullivan was also delighted with the response from kind-hearted and generous supporters.

Pupils were delighted to play their part in the festive essentials campaign.

She said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who made the Festive Essentials campaign a huge success this year.

“To fill over 200 gifts bags is an amazing achievement and shows the compassion from local residents towards those who need extra support over Christmas.

“Special thanks are extended to all the staff in the council’s Advice Shop who co-ordinated the campaign, pupils and staff at Armadale Academy who made up the gifts bags, and local businesses, Amberstone Securities & Enviraz (Scotland) Ltd, for their support.”

If you would like to support the campaign this year, please get in touch with the council’s Anti-Poverty Service by emailing [email protected].

If you are experiencing financial hardship and would like to discuss your options, then please contact the Advice Shop on 01506 283000.