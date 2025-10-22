Public meeting over concerns about changes at Dunipace housing with care complex

Elderly residents and their families say there are too many issues still to be resolved as changes are brought in at a housing with care complex.

Falkirk Council care staff were due to stop providing the care packages to many residents living in the Tygetshaugh Court sheltered housing complex in Dunipace from this month in a cost-cutting move.

Instead the work would be contracted out to an external provider.

Residents currently live independently in their own homes with support from staff where needed.

The public meeting will discuss issues affecting Tygetshaugh Court sheltered housing complex. Pic: Michael Gillen

But earlier this year the Integration Joint Board (IJB), which oversees the work of Falkirk’s Health and Social Care Partnership, agreed to the changes – expected to save around £150,000 a year as the council staff, who are on-site every day, will be replaced by home care packages provided by private companies.

However, the vulnerable residents and their loved ones say there are many issues which these changes will bring which have still to be resolved, including for many of them, which provider will be giving support on a daily basis.

One issue is the communal lounge with residents being told they will need to take on a lease agreement and manage the premises themselves. This is a similar situation being faced by those living in Glenbrae Court, a housing with care tower block in Falkirk.

Another area of contention is the bin stores with residents being told that they will need to take out their own refuse, something which has enraged some of the families involved.

One woman said: “This it totally impossible for residents who are disabled, have dementia or bed managed. It is degrading to even think they can do this. Has the council taken into consideration residents with no family and who are disabled? This could become an environment problem as I am afraid their bins would just stagnate in their home.”

She added that the issue of what is to happen with the laundry room has still to be addressed as the flats do not currently have plumbing for washing machines but many of the residents are unable to do laundry themselves.

Councillor Garry Bouse, Falkirk Council’s spokesman for housing, said that he hoped the issues at Tygetshaugh and anti-social problems affecting Callendar Park tower blocks could soon be resolved.

He said: “Residents living in Leishman and Belmont towers have successfully taken over the running of their communal lounges and the council hopes to introduce a similar situation elsewhere in our housing with care complexes. This needs to be done so there are no health and safety risks.

"I’m sure that a similar arrangement can be reached at Tygetshaugh.”

He added that issues such as the lounges were operational matters which are dealt with by officers and would not be expected to come before councillors.

Due to the uncertainty of what is happening at Tygetshaugh, Denny & District Community Council, has organised a public meeting to discuss the issues and this will take place on Thursday, November 20 from 6pm to 7.45pm in Denny Library. All members of the public are welcome to attend.