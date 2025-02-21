£682,000 Bo'ness Greenways project has now been completed

The Bo’ness Greenways project is now complete following upgrades to the railway crossings.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows years of investment in and around the Bo’ness Foreshore.

The ambitious initiative has enhanced the accessibility and community value of local greenspaces by creating a number of active travel routes in and around the foreshore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is enabling locals of all abilities to access the route, as well as allowing Cycling Without Age to operate a National Lottery funded tri-shaw from its newly-installed garage at the Corbie Inn.

The £682,000 Bo’ness Greenways project is now complete following upgrades to the railway crossings. Inset: Cycling Without Age tri-shaw has a newly installed garage at the Corbie Inn.

Upgrades have also been made to the John Muir Way and National Cycle Network (NCN) Route 76, making it easier for everyone to walk, wheel and cycle.

Crossings over the historic Bo’ness and Kinneil steam railway, which runs parallel to the coastline between the town and the NCN, have been upgraded to improve their safety and accessibility.

Other improvements made as part of the project include heritage interpretation boards, signage and artwork installed along the National Cycle Network for visitors; a new play area to encourage families to use the foreshore path; new picnic benches; and path works at the Corbie Inn to bypass a busy car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A programme of activities were undertaken with local people and school pupils on the foreshore.

The designs for the Greenways project were also shaped with significant input from the local community, with Bo'ness Community Council, Friends of Kinneil, Green Action Trust, Bo'ness Academy and Nature Scot also supporting the project.

The £682,000 Bo’ness Greenways project was supported by £490,000 of funding from Transport Scotland.

It was designed and delivered through a partnership with Sustrans and additional funding provided by Falkirk Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council Leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “This is a fantastic step forward for the Bo’ness Foreshore.

“The Greenways project has delivered safe, accessible routes that make it easier for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy our stunning greenspaces.

“Whether walking, cycling, or wheeling, residents and visitors now have enhanced opportunities to connect with nature and embrace healthier, more sustainable ways of traveling. It’s a true investment into the well-being of the community.”

Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop also welcomed the project’s completion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Funded with almost half a million pounds from the Scottish Government, the Bo’ness Greenways Project has transformed green spaces for the benefit of people in the town – as well as making it easier for people to choose walking, wheeling and cycling.

“The Scottish Government continues to make significant investments in active travel with over £155 million already allocated this year.

“This is helping people to leave their cars at home and to choose transport options which improve health and well-being, reduce transport emissions and help people to save money.”

Emilia Hanna, Sustrans Scotland National Cycle Network head of programme, added: “The Greenways project has created a safe and accessible space where everyone can walk, wheel and cycle with ease. It is also a celebration of the local community, which has been at the heart of the project from the outset.”