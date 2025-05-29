£306k enhancement works complete at two Falkirk area parks

Significant improvements at two Falkirk district parks have been completed following investment from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guided by local community input, the works at both Kinneil Estate in Bo’ness and Callendar Park in Falkirk have enhanced access, biodiversity and visitor facilities.

The £306,000 investment has seen a range of upgrades completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Kinneil Estate the £176,000 of funding – allocated through a public vote – has delivered a range of upgrades including the resurfacing of car parks, access roads and key entry points such as the Walled Garden and Deanburn Bridge. There has also been improvements made with new parking bay markings and fencing and accessibility bollards installed.

Cllr Paul Garner (left), Cllr Lorna Binnie and Mike Ewart (Falkirk Council) at the jetty in Callendar Park. (Pic: Falkirk Council)

The estate’s main drive has also been enhanced with the planting of 12 new avenue trees, refreshed signage and additional fencing and bollards.

The planting of nectar-rich bulbs in the North Paddock has boosted biodiversity, along with further ecological enhancements carried out in partnership with The Conservation Volunteers (TCV).

While at Callendar Park, a further £130,000 investment – also shaped by a community vote – has been fully delivered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investment was shared by the two most popular projects in the park.

Cllr Paul Garner (left), Mike Ewart (Falkirk Council) and Cllr Stacey Devine at Kinneil Estate. (Pic: Falkirk Council)

Enhancements were made at the west end of the loch, including the restoration of the jetty and landscaping with the addition of seating to create a more welcoming and usable space for visitors.

Extensive planting of pollinator-friendly bulbs and the planting of 70 heavy standard trees were among the biodiversity improvements to strengthen the park’s landscape and support wildlife habitats.

Councillor Paul Garner, depute leader of Falkirk Council, said: “By working closely with local communities, we have ensured that these investments deliver meaningful and lasting benefits in both of these popular and wonderful parks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The improvements at Kinneil Estate and Callendar Park are now complete and already making a difference by improving accessibility, supporting biodiversity and ensuring these much-loved spaces remain welcoming and sustainable for years to come.”

Falkirk Council said both projects were completed on time and in line with community priorities identified through public consultation exercises in 2024.