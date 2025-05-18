£200,000 improvements complete at Grangemouth Sports Complex

Improvements have now been completed at Grangemouth Sports Complex.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the last two years, upgrades valued at almost £200,000 have focused on improving the customer experience and the functionality of the building.

In January 2024 new flooring was installed in the main gym, followed by the replacement and upgrade of a range of cardio equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The complex was only the second venue in the UK to install this new equipment including treadmills, stair climbers, cross trainers, bikes, adaptive motion trainers, rowers and skiing machines.

The Grangemouth gym after refurbishment. (Pic: Falkirk Council)

All machines are fitted with new consoles that allow users to cast content directly from their smartphones, and a new “functional flooring” area has also been added providing a matted space designed for exercises that use body weight or small gym tools such as medicine balls.

Two additional benches have also been installed in the free weights area in response to customer demand.

Upgrades have also been made elsewhere in the complex including a redesigned reception area; refurbished gents’ dry side changing rooms; pool plant upgrade; introduction of combat and martial arts zones; corridor flooring repairs and poolside LED lighting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New external bike storage has been funded by Active Travel Scotland.

Improvements have also included internal redecoration, the removal of outdated basketball equipment from the gym and the ongoing installation of new banners to enhance the look and feel of the gym.

The on-site café has also benefited from a £50,000 investment with upgrades to the café counter and serving area and two new coffee machines installed.

Councillor Paul Garner, Depute Leader of Falkirk Council said: “The improvements reflect the council’s ongoing commitment to maintaining high-quality, accessible fitness and leisure facilities for the local community. By balancing rental and purchase decisions, the complex has been able to make targeted upgrades that improve the customer experience while working within budget. We hope users will enjoy the new facilities and the improvement work.”