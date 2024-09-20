Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Extra funding has been given to a West Lothian food charity amidst warnings that a growing number of pensioners and children face poverty.

An extra £100,000 has been awarded to the Food Network to support its work through the winter.

Councillors were told the charity is braced for a surge in demand due to elderly residents losing out on winter fuel payments.

The same meeting of the council’s executive heard that almost a quarter of local children face the coming winter living in poverty.

Councillor Andrew Miller with volunteers at the Vennie food outlet.

Nahid Hanif, head of the council’s anti-poverty service, told councillors that staff were getting out into communities to give early advice and develop partnerships with local groups who can help.

Child poverty in West Lothian stands at 24.6 per cent against the national figure of 24 per cent.

The Child Poverty (Scotland) Act 2017 prompted the Scottish Government to set ambitious targets to reduce child poverty.

Ms Hanif said: “Looking at all 32 local authorities, only three have met the interim targets of reducing children in relative poverty across Scotland. The proportion of children in poverty has remained high, around one in four children, both locally and nationally.”

The only positive note in otherwise gloomy statistics was a Fraser of Allander Institute report which showed that the Scottish Child Payment of £25 per child was starting to have an effect in cutting the number of applications to food banks.

Ms Hanif told the meeting that food bank usage had seen a slight drop, but added: “Despite seeing decreases in food bank usage for some, there is no evidence of a decrease in all households with young children or priority households with older children.”

The funding to the Food Network will support those on low incomes, people in rural areas and disadvantaged groups who are experiencing food poverty. The organisation and its member groups provide a range of low cost food across the county.

An additional £100,000 has been committed to the charity from West Lothian’s allocation of the government’s Shared Prosperity Funding.

The majority of those being supported are working age, around half of whom are on benefits, but there is also growing demand from people in their sixties.