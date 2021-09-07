Provost awards: Nominate someone who has made outstanding contribution to Falkirk area

Billy Buchanan wants to hear stories of people who made a difference to their communities – whether through bravery they’ve shown, achievements in their chosen field or help they have given to others.

At the end of September, this year’s nominations will close for the Provost’s Award and Provost Buchanan is confident that there will be some amazing tales from across the district.

The Provost’s Award initially celebrated acts of extreme bravery, but these days it aims to recognise the diverse talent and commitment that can be found across the district.

Pictured: Provost William Buchanan

A Provost’s award may be made to residents, former residents or individuals working in the area for:

Outstanding bravery

Exceptional contribution to the community

Exceptional contribution to the promotion of the area locally, nationally or internationally

Excellence in a chosen field such as academia, the arts, business, culture, science, sport or the voluntary sector

Other exceptional acts or achievements which the recognition panel deem appropriate.

After a year like no other, Provost Buchanan is aware that the bar has been set high with literally thousands of volunteers having helped others through the pandemic.

“We are looking for exceptional, outstanding achievements within our community,” he said.

“We have an open mind and I am quite sure there are a lot of people in Falkirk district who could be nominated.

“We just don’t know what we’re going to get and that’s one of the interesting things about it – there could be someone we are unaware of who will stick out and that’s what we’re looking to recognise.”

The judging panel will be Provost Buchanan along with the council leader Cecil Meiklejohn (SNP) and group leaders, Robert Bissett (Labour) and James Kerr (Conservative).

There has only been one previous recipient of this award, swimmer Kieran McGuckin who was given the honour in 2019, the year after he won a bronze medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Nominations can be made through Falkirk Council’s website any time, but this year’s close at the end of September.

