News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Proposal to change church into flats in Bainsford withdrawn

A proposal to turn a church into flats which was awaiting a decision for the last six months has now been withdrawn.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 17th Jul 2023, 17:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 17:39 BST

The application for the change of use of a church and alterations to the building to form six flatted dwellings had originally been lodged with Falkirk Council planners in January this year.

However, the proposal for the United Pentecostal Church at 2 Canal Street, Falkirk – just off Grahams Road – has now been withdrawn with no reason given.

Related topics:Falkirk CouncilFalkirk