Proposal to change church into flats in Bainsford withdrawn
A proposal to turn a church into flats which was awaiting a decision for the last six months has now been withdrawn.
The application for the change of use of a church and alterations to the building to form six flatted dwellings had originally been lodged with Falkirk Council planners in January this year.
However, the proposal for the United Pentecostal Church at 2 Canal Street, Falkirk – just off Grahams Road – has now been withdrawn with no reason given.