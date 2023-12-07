Projects in Slamannan and Bonnybridge to benefit from £1m regeneration fund

A £1 million fund to regenerate towns and villages across Falkirk district will be used for major projects in Slamannan and Bonnybridge.

Members of Falkirk Council agreed this week that the cash should be used for several proposals that have now been identified as priorities by local people. These include the demolition of the Royal Hotel, Slamannan and the creation of a green space at the site in the village centre. The council has allocated £140,000 to this work although the final costs are not yet clear.

Slamannan’s village clock is also to be restored, with historic interpretation, at an estimated cost of £100,000; and there will be public realm improvements to the main parade for around £250,000.

In Bonnybridge, spending plans include around £300,000 on public realm improvements to the Toll roundabout; putting astroturf into Anderson Park at a cost of £100,000; creating a new pump track for £100,000 and improving the memorial park by spending £60,000.

The former Royal Hotel at Slamannan Cross will be demolished.

The money was set aside in March by Falkirk Council, when councillors agreed to use reserves of £1 million to set up the fund, which aims to support infrastructure improvements in the five town centres – Falkirk, Denny, Grangemouth, Bo’ness and Stenhousemuir – as well as smaller villages.

Bonnybridge and Slamannan were chosen to pilot the scheme and council officers have engaged with communities to find out their preferences for change, holding four public meetings in each area and an online survey in Bonnybridge.

On Wednesday, members of Falkirk Council agreed to go ahead with the projects, although Michael McGuinness, head of growth, planning and climate change, warned that the costs were indicative and all of the projects may not be affordable. He said that if that was the case, officers would continue to engage with local people to prioritise the work.

Upper Braes councillor Claire Mackie-Brown said she was delighted with how officers have been engaging with the community and that the demolition of Royal Hotel is moving forward.

Slamannan Clock is to be restored (Pic: Falkirk Council)

She said: “I think this long overdue and I know the community is welcoming regeneration for the village.”

All three Bonnybridge councillors, Bryan Deakin, Billy Buchanan and Jack Redmond, warmly welcomed the improvements that are to be made.

Councillor Redmond highlighted that Anderson Park astroturf had emerged clearly as the top priority for the village according to the public consultation and stressed how important it was to many local people.

Some of the cash has already been used for signage promoting the history of the first Battle of Falkirk in time for its 725th anniversary. However, there will be more to come and the council is working with the Society of John de Graeme to create interpretation boards that will be put permanently in the town centre.

The SNP’s economic development spokesperson, Paul Garner, said that the pilot in Slamannan and Bonnybridge has “allowed us to test approaches in smaller settlements where economic and environmental challenges are identified”.