The change will see Polmont’s Aldi store given a new, modern look during July, as the company described it as ‘the jewel in the crown’ of their Scottish estate.

Today (Wednesday), members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board approved a larger display area for the sale of alcohol, which will move to the back of the store after the refit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the area displaying beers, wines and spirits will almost double, the board was told it would still be a very small part of the store’s overall floorspace, at just 2.7 per cent.

Aldi Polmont will get a makeover this summer

Members heard that the Polmont Aldi, in Greenpark Drive, is the company’s biggest store in Scotland and is also the number one performing store in Scotland.

“It’s the jewel in the crown, essentially,” solicitor Caroline Loudon of TLT told members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of what Aldi calls ‘Project Fresh’, which is currently being rolled out, the Polmont store will get new chiller units that are more efficient and environmentally friendly. The overall design will also be improved and Ms Loudon told members that using darker woods and better lighting, will make it “a nicer experience for the shoppers”.

She told councillors that work will take place from July 1-6, when the store will close for the refit.

The changes to the licence mean that the store can introduce a Click and Collect service, which was previously used successfully during Covid. However, there are no immediate plans to introduce it in Polmont.

Area manager Craig Hutton said that including this in the licence was “futureproofing it” as currently the service is only offered in two Scottish stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Self-service checkouts will also be introduced during the work.

Approval was also given for a reverse vending machine for the proposed Deposit Return Scheme.

Members heard Aldi is “ready to go” although the scheme has been delayed for the time being by the Scottish Government.