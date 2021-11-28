Plough Hotel wins battle to make beer garden a permanent fixture

The Plough Hotel, 507 Main Street, Stenhousemuir, introduced a fenced-off area for outdoor drinking during lockdown in a bid to keep the business afloat when Covid restrictions were in force.

On Wednesday, owner Alexandrina Allison – who took over in 2019 – told members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board that creating a beer garden had been part of future plans until the pandemic made it a necessity.

A six-foot high fence was built around an area to the rear of the hotel to create the beer garden and members heard that there had been significant investment in the area, including a good CCTV system.

Plough Hotel

Children will not be allowed into the beer garden, with the exception of those staying with their parents in the hotel.

Mrs Allison had previously been in front of the board after a complaint was made about noise earlier this year, but it was not upheld.

This time, there were no objections and the licensing standards officer, Thomas Ross, told the board that he had “great confidence” in the current management.

When asked for a comment, Police Scotland said that while there is anti-social behaviour in the area, none of it is connected to the hotel.

The decision by councillors means the beer garden can now open from 11 am until 10 pm but members heard it would probably be seasonal and it is not open at the moment.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.