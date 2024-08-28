Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mum is urging Falkirk Council to act quickly to move traffic lights at danger spot before someone is badly injured.

Dawn Craig’s plea came days after her nine-year-old daughter was involved in an incident with a car at the crossing point, but luckily only received minor injuries.

The incident was over six months after the council confirmed they would be relocating the traffic lights.

But now the local authority is telling the community the work is due to be completed by the end of the year.

Faith Craig, 9, at the traffic lights installed on blind corner in Main Street, Maddiston. Pic: Michael Gillen

The traffic lights have never been operational – despite being put in place over two years ago.

Now questions are being asked why the council chose the location in the first place and whether a traffic and safety assessment took place.

There are also queries over how much it will cost the council taxpayer to relocate the lights.

Faith Craig was going to her grandmother’s house on Monday, August 19 when she attempted to cross at the lights in Main Street, close to the police station.

Faith Craig, 9, has been left traumatised after the incident. Pic: Michael Gillen

Mum Dawn, 36, said: “Those lights were installed two years ago at a blind bend and never turned on – just covered over. The amount of kids that cross there thinking it is safe to do so is actually quite scary.

"My daughter got off with her right side all scraped and bashed and no broken bones. She was one lucky girl. Next time a child won't be so lucky."

Faith, a P5 pupil at Maddiston Primary School, has been left badly shaken by the incident with her mum saying even walking through a car park is an ordeal for her daughter.

Dawn, a barmaid at Laurieston Bowling Club, said: "There’s no crossing patrol now so children do use this spot to cross.

“If a blind person comes round there, they will be guided to cross at this point by a trained dog with the markings on the pavement. Something needs to be done before there's a fatality at that crossing.”

In January this year we reported that the council had listened to the fears of Maddiston residents and agreed to relocate the traffic lights to improve safety.,

The issue was raised by local Councillor Clare Mackie-Brown on behalf of her constituents.

At that time she told the community: “I am delighted that, following complaints from constituent complaints and the safety issues being highlighted, Falkirk Council has confirmed the traffic lights currently not in use in Maddiston are to be relocated.”

The lights are to be transferred from their current location in Station Brae, near Kenny Drive, further southwards on Main Road to the base of the hill to allow for significantly improved visibility.

The works package for the transfer includes a path upgrade to the west footpath to increase its width and flood mitigation work is also being looked at.

But this week Councillor Mackie-Brown said she has now been told the work is scheduled to be completed by Christmas.

She said: “I am sorry to hear of the young child being knocked down.

"It is regrettable that the lights were installed in the wrong area and have remained non-operational for such a long period of time. I have been pressuring for these lights to be moved at the earliest possible to ensure a safe crossing for local residents.”

Falkirk Council has been approached for a comment.