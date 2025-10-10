Plea for increase in council housing as more than 11,000 waiting for homes in Falkirk area

New housing at Woodend Farm, Hallglen for Falkirk Council.

Falkirk councillors have backed a plea to look at ways to increase the number of council houses across the district as the waiting list has now risen to more than 11,000.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday, members of Falkirk Council’s executive heard of plans to provide 940 new homes for social rent across the district over the next five years, including 137 to be built on the site of the old Denny High School.

Members heard that the plans include a mixture of new-build council homes, housing association properties and former council housing that has been bought back, with a focus on houses that are suitable for people with disabilities and larger houses for families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But members of Falkirk Council’s Labour group urged council officers to look at ways it could do more, in light of the growing waiting list for council houses.

While they welcomed the plans for 940 new homes, they said it was simply not enough to meet demand.

The leader of the Labour group, Cllr Anne Hannah said: “The target set – 180-220 additional homes per year – is not nearly ambitious enough.

“The council has consistently been failing to deliver even on that unambitious target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In 2023-2024 only 132 new homes were built (73per cent of the 180 target), and in 2024-2025 only 68 houses (69 per cent).

“Even if the expected 308 new homes are delivered for 2025/26, over the three year period the annual target will not be met.

“With 11,000 people on the housing waiting list, including 900 homeless applicants, the target has to be more ambitious and the council has to work harder to meet the target.”

Last year, the rising numbers of those who are homeless led to Falkirk Council pausing all non-emergency repairs to housing in a bid to turn around vacant properties more quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of Housing, Kenny Gillespie, told the meeting that that pause had helped to take 110 children out of homelessness last year.

The council is also concentrating on providing more homes that are suitable for disabled people and for larger families but he warned that the cost of buybacks has doubled in the past ten years.

Mr Gillespie added that one of the reasons for the waiting list growing so quickly is that there no longer needs to be a connection to the local area to apply for a house.

The meeting heard that grants pay for 35 per cent of the council’s housing budget while the other 65 per cent comes from the rents of existing tenants, so the plan to create 940 homes was felt to be a realistic, given the finances available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recent announcement that the Scottish Government will provide an extra an additional £4.9 billion across Scotland was welcomed and councillors were promised more detail on what this will mean for Falkirk at a future meeting.

The SNP’s housing spokesperson, Councillor Gary Bouse, said he had no objection to supporting the Labour amendment.

But he was keen to highlight the positive work that is being done to provide new housing and particularly welcomed the news that work should start in November on the 137 that will be built on the site of the former Denny High School, in addition to 111 recently built at Woodend Farm in Hallglen.

Cllr Bouse told the meeting that Falkirk Council has “excelled” in providing new housing, to a point that they are using additional funding from the Scottish Government to get more projects moved on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he warned that there are factors outwith the council’s control, including construction inflation which is continuing to rise rapidly.

The meeting agreed to endorse the Strategic Housing Investment Plan and supported the Labour group’s call for a further report on the options for increasing the provision of social and affordable housing above the current targets.