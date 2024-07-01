Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Bo’ness councillor is asking Falkirk Council to look at ways to protect and rejuvenate Bo’ness town centre in the future.

SNP councillor Stacey Devine put forward a motion to the final meeting of Falkirk Council before the annual summer recess.

However, she was told the matter was more appropriate to be discussed at the council’s executive, which will meet again in August.

Her motion states: “Council recognises the challenges faced by Bo’ness town centre due to the difficult UK-wide economic conditions, and the pressures faced by retail operators.

Councillor has called for more to be done to support Bo'ness town centre. Pic: Alan Murray

“Officers are asked to consider what interventions could be implemented to support Bo’ness Town Centre moving forward – to include a potential master-planning exercise similar to Falkirk and Grangemouth.

“Council agrees that a report should come back to executive as soon as possible to enable elected members to agree an approach that protects the centre, and offers opportunities for growth and that the report should explore options for the future use of a refreshed regeneration fund to support a master plan for Bo’ness town centre, noting the success of the current fund in relation to Slammanan, Bonnybridge, Bainsford and Langlees and Dunipace.”

Independent councillor for Bo’ness, Ann Ritchie, questioned moving the discussion to the executive as no Bo’ness councillors are currently members of that body.

She was told that the executive is the correct place to discuss policy and this had been agreed with the three political group leaders and the Provost.