Play park revamps in Banknock and Polmont
Hollandbush Park in Banknock and Gray Buchanan Park in Polmont have both had new and inclusive play features installed.
The work is due to a partnership between the Falkirk Council and the Scottish Government, along with support from local community groups, including Polmont Together to fund the Gray Buchanan Park upgrade.
Hollandbush Park received £125,000 in funding the Scottish Government Play Renewal Fund, while Gray Buchanan was supported by £90,000 from the fund, and an additional £15,000 secured by Polmont Together from the Clackmannanshire and Stirling Environment Trust (CSET) in Stirling.
Hollandbush Park has had a full refurbishment, which now includes trampolines, a zip line, wheelchair roundabout a roll runner and a variety of swings.
An additional gate is also being installed to provide access at both sides of the play area.
Key additions to Gray Buchanan Park include a wheelchair-accessible roundabout, an inclusive seesaw, a large multi-play unit designed for all abilities, a trim trail, and a cableway.
The upgraded park also offers outdoor gym equipment, allowing teens, parents, and carers to exercise while supervising children.
Councillor Paul Garner, deputy leader of Falkirk Council said: “By involving local groups and residents in the design process, we’ve been able to create inclusive spaces that are welcoming, accessible, and fun for everyone.
"It’s essential that we continue to invest in play spaces that support active, healthy lifestyles for children and young people across the area, and it's fantastic to see the spaces already being put to great use.”
Additional upgrades are currently underway at other local play areas, including Rannoch Park in Grangemouth, Wallacestone Play Area, and Princes Park in Falkirk, to improve recreational spaces across the region.
