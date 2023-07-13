Plans to upgrade Dollar Park building used by dementia services in Falkirk

The Joint Dementia Initiative (JDI) in Dollar Park will get a new front entrance and a reception area if plans get the green light to modify the listed building.

The day centre and offices were originally an outhouse belonging to Arnotdale House, a grade B listed building, where the charity Cyrenians now run a cafe and charity boutique in the ground floor.

It is accessible to service users but the present front door is not obviously a public entrance and there is no reception for public enquiries. It currently leads to a corridor with rooms leading from it.

Joint Dementia Initiative building in Dollar Park. Pic LDR service

Plans submitted to the council show the aim is to create “an internal reception area that can be accessed immediately from the outside without the need to navigate corridors, which in itself can be seen as a positive improvement.”

The proposed new reception would be closer to existing disabled parking facilities and would complement the principal entrance for Arnotdale House.