Plans to turn a former Grangemouth hotel into a corner shop move forward

Transforming a Grangemouth hotel’s function suite into a new licensed grocers shop came a step closer as a provisional licence was granted.

Members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board heard on Wednesday that work is continuing to open a new Costcutters shop in what was formerly the Avongrange Hotel, Kersiebank Avenue.

The hotel, near Charlotte Dundas Court, has lain empty for many years but now has planning permission to open as a shop.

Once open, the licence will allow it to operate from 10 am to 10 pm every day.

Former Avongrange Hotel to become a Costcutter store. Pic: Contributed

Members heard it will be a large convenience store that will include the sale and delivery of alcohol.

The provisional licence was granted with the condition that the shop will have CCTV and an electronic point of sale till.

Speaking on behalf of owner Mohammad Choudry, Brian McMahon said it would be larger store than the other local stores with a bigger range of goods.

The shop is intended to be one of four separate units, including a restaurant and a hotel, and Mr McMahon said they have been in discussions with building control about the project.

He added that the intention is that the shop will be the first unit to open, followed by the hotel and then the restaurant.